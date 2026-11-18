India's Margin Trading Facility (MTF) industry has witnessed extraordinary growth since the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of March 2020, the outstanding MTF book across NSE and BSE stood at just ₹3,284 crore.

Fast-forward to September 2026; it had surged more than 48-fold to ₹1,58,716 crore, recording a 52.6% increase in the preceding 12 months alone. Although the outstanding book moderated to around ₹1.54 lakh crore by October 22, the scale of expansion is striking.

A facility available since 2004 has gained substantial traction in recent years. Let us see what is driving this remarkable boom in MTF usage.

What Is MTF and How Does It Work?

MTF lets eligible investors buy approved shares by paying only part of the purchase value upfront. The broker finances the balance. For example, on a ₹1 lakh purchase requiring a 25% margin, the trader provides ₹25,000 and the broker funds ₹75,000.

Interest accrues on the funded amount, and the trader must maintain the required margin. If the share price falls, the broker may ask for additional cash or collateral. MTF funds equity delivery purchases; it does not make the shares cheaper.

How Big Has India's MTF Market Become?

The September 2026 figure was a record month-end outstanding book, according to data compiled from NSE and BSE disclosures. It was ₹6,209 crore higher than August, a 4.1% rise in one month.

This figure measures outstanding funded exposure, not daily trading turnover or the number of MTF users. Changes in the book can reflect new financing, liquidations and movements in the reported value of positions. The increase shows that more equity exposure is being carried with broker funding, but it does not indicate whether those trades are profitable.

Three Key Pillars Behind the Surge of MTF

Digital access has reduced the friction. Investors can now check which stocks qualify, review margin requirements and place MTF orders through broking platforms. Online calculators also make financing costs easier to estimate. None of this eliminates market risk, but it makes the facility easier to understand and use.

Trading habits are changing. Tighter rules for equity derivatives have led some retail traders to consider margin-funded cash equities instead. Unlike an options contract, an MTF purchase involves holding shares bought with broker financing. That distinction matters, but both approaches can generate sizeable losses when the market moves against a leveraged position.

Capital flexibility is appealing. A trader expecting a short-term move may want exposure without committing the full purchase value at once. MTF offers that choice, although funding interest runs for as long as the borrowing remains outstanding. The extra buying power is borrowed capacity, not spare capital. In a falling market, margin shortfalls can also force a sale just when a trader would prefer to remain invested.

What Role Has Regulation Played?

SEBI introduced MTF in 2004, allowing eligible brokers to finance share purchases under defined conditions. Since then, regulations have evolved to improve access while maintaining safeguards against excessive borrowing.

In September 2024, SEBI allowed certain MTF-funded shares to count towards the margin required to maintain a position. This rule applies when a broker uses an investor's cash collateral to settle the share purchase and the resulting shares are pledged in favour of the broker. However, the relaxation is restricted to Group 1 securities, with a prescribed margin of Value at Risk (VaR) plus five times the Extreme Loss Margin (ELM). Effective from October 1, 2024, this provision reduced the need for separate collateral while retaining stricter safeguards against potential losses.

With MTF activity expanding, SEBI released a consultation paper in June 2026 proposing further reforms. These include raising the minimum net-worth requirement for MTF brokers from ₹3 crore to ₹5 crore, revising broker exposure limits and expanding their permitted funding sources. SEBI also proposed a 30-day adjustment period for brokers when stocks lose MTF eligibility, as well as a standardised document outlining the rights and obligations of both brokers and investors.

While the September 2024 changes are already in force, the June 2026 proposals would require formal implementation. The regulatory direction is towards making MTF operations more efficient while strengthening financial safeguards and improving transparency for investors.

How Bajaj Broking Makes MTF Easier to Use

Bajaj Broking offers up to 4x buying power on eligible stocks, with the actual margin depending on the security. Its online MTF stock list shows which shares qualify, while the MTF calculator helps users estimate the required margin, broker funding and interest for a chosen holding period.

Eligible customers can place an order by selecting MTF on the trading platform and monitor their positions afterwards. Interest rates vary by plan, and brokerage and other charges may apply.

India's MTF market may continue to expand, supported by technology, wider access and evolving regulations. But one principle remains unchanged: leverage can increase buying power, not the odds of getting a trade right.

Standard Disclaimer

Investments in securities market are subject to market risks, read all related documents carefully before investing.

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