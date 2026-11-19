This social awakening in Uttar Pradesh has been skilfully integrated with the realities of the present and the plans for the future. Reservation for women in the police force, the establishment of women help desks at every police station in the state under ‘Mission Shakti’, self-defence training being imparted to girl students in schools, and the economic independence being made possible for rural women through self-help groups and innovative initiatives such as ‘BC Sakhi’ are all different chapters of the same ideological endeavour. When, in the present times, a young girl from a disadvantaged community becomes a police officer, gets elected as the Pradhan of her village, or starts her own small enterprise, two distinct streams converge in her journey of development. One stream comprises the opportunities and welfare schemes provided by the State, while the other is the historical self-respect that she derives from the stories of Uda Devi and Jhalkari Bai.

There is also a profound democratic dimension to this restoration of history and memory, without understanding which this discourse would remain incomplete. Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, had envisioned social democracy, the foremost condition for which was that every section and every segment of society should have the right to its own stories of glory. In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given concrete shape to this vision. The Yogi government’s approach is clear: social democracy will become a reality only when everyone has equal rights over the soil and memories of this state. Establishing women from Dalit, backward and disadvantaged communities as ‘national heroines’ is a concrete step towards fulfilling Babasaheb’s vision. This is the true democratisation of history.

In 1857, Uda Devi discharged her supreme duty towards her motherland from the branch of that tree at Sikandar Bagh. Today, thousands of daughters of the state, wearing uniforms bearing her name, are fulfilling the same duty by giving it a new form and a new framework. The women whose existence the elitist pages of history made every possible attempt to erase have today, through the new consciousness of Uttar Pradesh, become among the most respected and empowered sections of the State. There is still a long way to go, but there is no doubt that the direction is now absolutely right.

(Views are personal)

(Dr. Deepti Taneja is professor of Economics, University of Delhi)