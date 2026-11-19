Goibibo has collaborated with Ravi Kishan and Rakhi Sawant, two stars Gen Z can't stop talking about. Ravi Kishan's catchphrases have become the internet's favourite punchlines, and Rakhi Sawant's no-filter persona keeps her trending. Both keep pushing the envelope on pop culture, so it's hard to think of a better pair to say "Goibibo has Just better Deals" in their latest reels.

Goibibo’s Just Better Deals

A hotels room for ₹1 sounds like a typo but on Goibibo, it's the real deal. Hotels at ₹1, Flat 50% off on all hotels, 2000 OneCircle points on 1st booking, Goa & Thailand flights at half price, Flat 25% off on all flight bookings, Flat ₹3000 off on flight tickets for 3 or more passengers, upto ₹300 off on bus bookings, up to ₹1000 off on cabs – these are just a few of the many offers available on the Goibibo app. Going on that dream trip has never looked more tempting. Blame it on Goibibo having Just better Deals.

The DealPanti Days Sale is live on the Goibibo app, with the offers designed specifically for Gen Z, a generation that hunts for deals before it picks a travel destination. Hundreds of Gen Z influencers have been finding these offers and sharing them with their followers as a hack to save money on their travel bookings.