Today’s Gen Z may not be able to understand the sentiment once evoked by the touch of a letter from a loved one. The bicycle bell would ring on the village pathway and the mother sitting in the courtyard would pause whatever she was doing. The moment she received an envelope from the postman, her eyes would well up with tears. Along with the ink, that piece of paper carried the writer’s breath, the warmth of their hands and their unspoken concern. The letter would be read again and again, kept under the pillow and carefully preserved in a trunk. Today, there is one tick, two ticks and a blue ‘seen’ mark on the screen. A message reaches its destination in a moment, but the joy of a letter, or ‘paati’, has been left far behind. We have gained speed but lost the beauty of waiting. At such a time, if someone at the pinnacle of power writes a ‘paati’, it presents an unspoken picture of being connected to one’s roots.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Yogi Ki Paati’ draws attention in precisely this sense. He has been writing these letters to the people of the state for the past fifty weeks. In the cold world of statistics, this initiative stands apart because it seems not like a ruler speaking, but a guardian.

Yogi’s ‘paati’ also holds special significance because every household here has its own memories associated with letters and correspondence. The word ‘paati’ carries an indigenous sweetness and a sense of belonging. When a CM makes ‘paati’ the name of his mode of communication, he connects directly with the people's collective memory. Greatest strength of a letter is that it offers the warmth of a face-to-face conversation. At the same time, it gives the reader the freedom to read it at their own pace and in their own solitude. A speech addresses a crowd, while a ‘paati’ speaks to an individual. Its inspiration is also emotional.