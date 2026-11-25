Thicker-looking hair is a common hair care goal, but achieving it begins with understanding the difference between hair density, strand thickness and volume. While density refers to the number of hair strands growing per unit area of the scalp, strand thickness relates to the diameter of individual hair fibres. Volume, meanwhile, describes how full the hair appears. These factors together influence the overall appearance of hair and help determine the most suitable care routine.

Hair density can be assessed through clinical methods such as phototrichogram imaging, which captures and analyses a defined area of the scalp to measure the number of hair strands. Dermatologists may also assess visible thinning and examine hair fibre thickness using specialised imaging techniques. These measurements offer a more objective way to track changes over time than relying on appearance alone, which can vary depending on styling, lighting and hair texture.

Several factors can influence hair density, including genetics, hormonal changes, age, stress, nutritional inadequacies and scalp health. Hair also follows a natural growth cycle, moving through active growth, transition and resting phases. When more follicles enter the resting phase and shed hair without timely replacement, thinning can become noticeable. A consistent routine that supports scalp and hair health is therefore important. Gentle cleansing, avoiding excessive heat and harsh chemical treatments, maintaining a balanced diet and managing stress can all contribute to healthier hair care habits. Persistent or sudden hair fall should be evaluated by a dermatologist to identify any underlying cause.

“At Indulekha , we believe that helping consumers achieve fuller-looking hair requires an understanding of both hair biology and measurable outcomes. Hair density is an important parameter because it provides a more objective way to evaluate changes in hair growth. By combining Ayurvedic knowledge with scientific research and clinical assessment, we aim to develop formulations whose performance can be evaluated through parameters such as hair density, hair fall and hair fibre thickness,” says Supriya Punyani, Head, R&D, Beauty & Wellbeing, Hindustan Unilever Limited.