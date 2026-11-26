Bengaluru, November 2026: RV Educational Institutions (RVEI) has appointed Indian cricketer and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Rajat Patidar as its brand ambassador. The association, themed “The Pursuit of Excellence”, aims to encourage students across RVEI’s 28 institutions to develop the perseverance, self-belief and sense of responsibility needed to pursue their ambitions in education and beyond.

For RVEI, the partnership is an opportunity to make the idea of excellence more meaningful to students, beyond examination results or individual achievements. Through institutional communications and student engagement initiatives, the group intends to highlight how young people can respond to setbacks, recognise opportunities, build confidence and put their abilities to purposeful use. This aligns with RVEI’s guiding philosophy, “Go, Change the World”, which encourages students to connect ambition with responsibility and real-world contribution.

Patidar’s journey offers a relatable example of those values. After returning to RCB as an injury replacement in 2022, he scored an unbeaten 112 in an IPL Eliminator, later represented India and was named RCB captain in 2025. Under his leadership, the franchise won its first IPL title in 2025 and retained the championship in 2026. RVEI sees the discipline, resilience and leadership behind this progression, rather than the sporting milestones alone, as the connection to its educational mission.

Mr. Nikhil A. Murthy, Assistant Secretary, RV Educational Institutions, said,

“What drew us to Rajat wasn’t only his success as a cricketer, but the journey behind it. His perseverance, discipline and self-belief, and the way he made the most of every opportunity, reflect what RV has stood for over the past 86 years. We believe excellence is a journey. Through this association, we hope to help young people see their own strengths, stay committed to their dreams and embrace every chance to make a difference.”

That emphasis on opportunity is rooted in RVEI’s own history. Founded in Bengaluru in 1940 by Sri M.C. Sivananda Sharma, the group has grown into a network of 28 institutions spanning school and pre-university education, engineering and technology, architecture, management, law, teacher education, health sciences, undergraduate education and RV University. The breadth of this network allows the association’s message to reach learners at different stages of their educational journey.