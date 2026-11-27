However, the spirit of Constitution resides not in buildings but in teachers. A state that does not respect its teachers cannot provide quality education to its children. The issue of Shikshamitras has remained an open wound in the state for years. In February 2026, Chief Minister announced in the Legislative Assembly that from April, Shikshamitras would receive an honorarium of Rs. 18,000 and Anudeshaks Rs. 17,000, whereas Shikshamitras previously received Rs. 3,000. This is not merely an increase in honorarium but a restoration of dignity to the families whose livelihoods depend on these schools. Arrangements such as cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh for teachers, regular training and Manav Sampada Portal indicate that teachers here are regarded not merely as employees but as partners in nation-building. Initiatives such as Operation Kayakalp and Project Alankar have transformed the appearance of council schools.

Against this ideological backdrop, we must fearlessly acknowledge a bitter truth. For several decades after Independence, particularly Congress and political forces such as Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh spoke vociferously about the Constitution. They even raised slogans while holding copies of it in their hands, but they never connected the Constitution with the comprehensive spirit of rights and duties. For them, Constitution was merely an election slogan and a discourse for securing vote banks. For decades, they told the common people and the youth what rights they should demand from the system, but never explained what their duties as citizens were alongside those rights. They told parents what the government would provide, but maintained deliberate silence on what they should contribute to society and the nation. The most devastating impact of this one-sided politics fell on our education system and the most deprived sections of society. School walls continued to crumble, children continued to drop out and the Preamble of the Constitution remained merely a faded picture hanging on a wall.

The greatest ideological victory of the Yogi government lies in the fact that it has not only spoken about rights but has also made the Fundamental Duties enshrined in Article 51A of the Constitution an integral part of education. Today, children in schools are not only taught what they will receive but are also told what they must contribute to the nation. Loyalty towards the country, protection of public property and the integrity of the nation are no longer merely textbook concepts but are becoming part of their conduct. The launch of Dr. BR Ambedkar Murti Vikas Yojana at Lok Bhavan on Constitution Day is also a step in this direction. Under this scheme, Ambedkar statue sites in districts will be beautified. This is not merely a tribute to a great personality but, through the maker of the Constitution, a tribute to the entire Constitution. Previous governments sowed anarchy under the guise of rights and forgot duties. Yogi government has not only provided rights but has also imparted a sense of duty. The collective recitation of the Preamble of the Constitution by children across UP on Constitution Day is, in a way, an effort to make them aware of their sense of duty.

(Views are personal)

Sudhir J Kumar, Editor, Wildlife Today