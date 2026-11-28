Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, a great 19th-century social reformer, had said that education is the most powerful means of achieving social equality and liberation. He believed that true equality could be established only when the light of knowledge reached the deprived, exploited and most disadvantaged sections of society. An examination of the policies and schemes of the present Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh makes it clear that the government has not limited Phule's vision to education alone. Instead, by translating it into transparent employment, digital inclusion, women's self-reliance and Antyodaya, it has laid the foundation for an egalitarian society.

Transparent recruitment process: Freedom from favoritism and corruption

Equal opportunities are the first prerequisite for an egalitarian society. Before 2017, serious allegations of nepotism, casteism, recommendations and corruption were frequently leveled against government recruitment processes in Uttar Pradesh. This had begun to erode the confidence of poor and talented youth in the system. Breaking away from this practice, Yogi government introduced sweeping reforms in the functioning of selection commissions.

Measures such as a technology-based examination system, transparent document verification, and the removal of the interview requirement placed 'merit' above everything else. Over the past nine and a half years, nearly 9.5 lakh youths in the state have been provided government jobs without any discrimination or bribery. When the son of an ordinary farmer or laborer becomes an administrative officer, teacher, or police personnel on the strength of his merit, a message of equality automatically spreads throughout society.

Scholarships and Abhyudaya Yojana: Equal opportunities for the deprived

To ensure that financial constraints do not hinder the progress of any meritorious student, state government has linked the scholarship distribution system with Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Scholarships are being transferred directly into the bank accounts of lakhs of students belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, minority communities and economically weaker sections of the general category. In 2026 alone, in one phase, scholarships worth more than ₹3,350 crore were transferred through DBT to over 28 lakh students, with students from the OBC, SC, and ST categories accounting for a substantial share.

In addition, expensive coaching for competitive examinations was a major obstacle for children from low-income families. To bridge this gap, the government launched 'Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana'. Today, more than 150 Abhyudaya centers are operational across the state, where thousands of students from economically weaker sections receive free coaching, study material, and guidance from senior IAS-PCS officers for challenging examinations such as UPSC, UPPSC, NEET, JEE, and NDA. The tangible results of this scheme are also becoming evident. Dozens of candidates from various districts, including those at the residential center at Bhagidari Bhawan in the state capital, Lucknow, have succeeded in the Civil Services, NEET, and JEE examinations.

Digital equality and Operation Kayakalp: A revolution in basic education

In the modern era, access to technological resources is also an important measure of equality. To eliminate the 'digital divide' that emerged after the COVID-19 period, government launched a massive campaign to distribute free smartphones and tablets to youth under the 'Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana'. Over the past five years, more than 60 lakh students have received these digital devices. This has enabled students from villages and low-income families to access online classes, e-libraries, and global knowledge resources.

'Operation Kayakalp' has proved to be a milestone in improving the quality of education at the foundational level. Through coordination among Gram Panchayats, MGNREGA and CSR funds, government-run council schools across the state have been equipped with 19 basic facilities. These include clean drinking water, separate toilets for boys and girls, tiled flooring, furniture, smart classrooms and libraries. In 2017, only 36%-38% of schools had basic facilities, whereas today, more than 96% of government schools are giving private schools tough competition. The DBT arrangement for providing free uniforms, shoes and socks, school bags and books has encouraged poor parents to send their children to school.

Women's empowerment: Equality from birth to entrepreneurship

No society can be called egalitarian until half its population receives equal rights and respect. To prevent female foeticide, improve the sex ratio and ensure girls' education in the state, 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana' was launched in April 2019. Since April 2024, government has increased the assistance amount under this scheme from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000. This amount is provided in six stages, from the birth of a girl child until her admission to a graduation or diploma course. As of January 2026, more than 26.81 lakh girls have benefited from this scheme, contributing to a more positive attitude towards daughters in society.

To increase women's participation in security and administration, 20% horizontal reservation was provided to women in police recruitment. As a result, the number of women personnel in UP Police Force has increased from approximately 10,000 in 2017 to more than 44,000. In addition, three dedicated women PAC battalions have also been constituted. On the economic front, 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan', 'UP Startup Policy' and 'Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana' have transformed women from job seekers into job creators. Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, which provides traditional artisans with 10 days of training, toolkits, and loans, gives special preference to women. Meanwhile, women are now leading more than half of the over 24,000 startups in the state, and the female workforce participation rate has increased from 12% to over 36%.

Antyodaya and responsive governance: Ensuring that no one is left behind

This journey towards equality is not limited to cities or developed districts alone. To address regional imbalances, the government launched 'Mukhyamantri Aspirational Development Block Program'. Under this initiative, more than 100 of the state's most backward blocks have been identified, and intensive work is underway on 50 indicators related to health, nutrition, education, and infrastructure. Alongside this, 'Mukhyamantri Fellowship Program' has made youth direct participants in the development journey of these blocks.

'Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana' is a major example of responsive governance. To prevent orphaned children who lost their parents due to the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons from being cut off from the mainstream of society, government stepped in to assume the role of their guardian. Under this scheme, more than one lakh children have received monthly financial assistance, educational support, and ₹1.01 lakh for the marriage of orphaned girls, ensuring a secure future.

To bridge the gap between the government and the public, CM Yogi Adityanath personally holds 'Janta Darshan' regularly in Lucknow and Gorakhpur. Without discrimination or recommendation, even someone from the most vulnerable section of society can present their grievances directly to the Chief Minister. These grievances may relate to a land dispute or a request for financial assistance for the treatment of a serious illness.

Overall, the policy changes introduced in UP over the past decade have given a practical dimension to the concept of social justice. However, in a state with such a vast population, ensuring 100% reach of government schemes and maintaining awareness at the grassroots level remain ongoing challenges, which the Opposition and policy analysts continue to highlight from time to time. Despite this, schemes related to transparent recruitment, DBT-based scholarships, Abhyudaya coaching, Operation Kayakalp and women's empowerment have demonstrated that when government's intentions are clear, an egalitarian society can be built in accordance with the dreams of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, where every citizen has an equal right to progress on the strength of their talent.

(The author, Digvijay Singh, is an Assistant Professor at University of Delhi, and a Founding Director, House of Political Empowerment Research and Innovation Foundation. The views are personal)

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