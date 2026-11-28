Are your revenues growing while profits remain flat? Does every important business decision still depend on you? Double It! India is an executive growth programme designed for entrepreneurs, CEOs, C-level executives and senior managers who aspire to dramatically improve profitability, unlock organisational potential and achieve sustainable business growth.

The programme explores how businesses can potentially double or triple their financial performance within a year or two through three fundamental management principles.

First, society is an infinite reservoir of untapped resources, opportunities and capabilities. Second, a company is a living organisation, not a machine. Its five basic components can be energised and integrated to become powerful engines of growth. Third, human resourcefulness is essentially unlimited when people are empowered to contribute creatively and productively.

The key to transformation lies within the organisation and its leadership. It requires a different way of seeing, thinking and acting.

Double It! India connects strategic thinking, human potential, organisational values and business performance with India's wider transformation.

Join distinguished Indian and international business consultants and financiers for this complimentary introductory programme.

Date: 30 November 2026

Time: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Venue: Pondicherry / Online via Zoom

Register now: www.doubleitindia.com

Think Bigger. Lead Better. Double It!