Casteism vs inclusive development of Yogi government

Caste cannot be ignored in the social system and to some extent, it cannot be denied in politics either. However, the bigger question is whether governance too should be viewed through the lens of caste.

In a state like Uttar Pradesh, with its vast and diverse social structure, this question shapes governance priorities. To answer it, we must examine governance styles before and after 2017 comprehensively. These two periods of governance matter because the line between them is clear.

On one hand is the politics of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, which made caste identity the central basis of governance; on the other is the model of the Yogi government, which, along with establishing the rule of law, opens the doors of government schemes to everyone. Here, the government treats every citizen equally.

Crores of people from different castes, communities, and regions live in Uttar Pradesh. In such a state, a government's success cannot be measured by how much political representation a particular caste receives. The real questions are: what is a citizen's identity before the law, what is their eligibility at the door of opportunity, and how much space do they have in the journey of development?

If we look at the government led by Akhilesh Yadav, a clear pattern of the arithmetic of caste, religion and votes can be seen. Inclusive development cannot be conceived through politics based on the names of backward classes, Dalits and minorities. Jobs, police postings, reservation and even matters of law and order were viewed and presented through the lens of caste.

When every issue is repeatedly placed within the framework of caste identity, division, and the gulf of distrust in society continues to deepen. If we look only at the incidents of this year, why did the SP chief raise the cases of Pawan Kumar Yadav in Prayagraj, Shashidhar Yadav in Rae Bareli, the Lallai Yadav murder case in Jaunpur or Saurabh Yadav in 2023, or the death of Dharampal Yadav in police custody?

Why did matters related to minorities alone remain his priority? This strengthens the perception that even in administrative and legal matters, the interests of a particular community were being favored. In this context, a report published in newspapers in 2014 is also relevant, stating that preference was being given to a particular caste in appointing police station in-charges in districts such as Badaun, Kanpur, Kannauj, Farrukhabad and Etawah.