Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026: Is That 70% Off Real? Check It Before You Pay

October 9. 12:00 AM. Thousands of deals go live.

Every one of them will scream "lowest price ever." Your thumb will hover over Buy Now, a timer will tick down, and a tag will flash: Only 2 left!

That's the exact moment sellers are counting on. Don't hand over your money yet.

The ₹4,000 Discount That Wasn't

Imagine headphones at ₹3,499, crossed out from ₹7,999. 56% OFF!

Looks like a steal. But if the same headphones have been selling at ₹3,699 for three months, your real saving is ₹200, not ₹4,500. (This is an illustrative example, but it happens every sale.)

The big percentage was never the deal. The price history is the deal.

3 Traps to Dodge This Sale

Trap 1: The made-up "original" price. A big crossed-out number makes any price look small.

Trap 2: The fine-print bank offer. "10% off" often means "up to a cap, above a minimum order value." Do the maths before you celebrate.

Trap 3: The one-store view. Flipkart's price may look great until other ecommerce websites have it cheaper and vice versa.

Your Secret Weapon: Buyhatke

Install the Buyhatke Chrome extension and it works right on the Flipkart product page.

📉 Price history graph: See if the discount is real or the price was raised just before the sale. Shows Previous years Big billion days and Great indian Sale prices

🔍 Price comparison: Spot cheaper options on other stores

🔮 Price prediction: Find out whether to buy now or wait.

🔔 Price drop alerts: Get notified the moment your wishlist item gets cheaper.

🏷 Auto coupons: The best available coupon is applied at checkout.

👀 Lookalike: Find similar products at better prices.

Ten seconds of checking can save you a lot.