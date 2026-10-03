Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026: Is That 70% Off Real? Check It Before You Pay

Every one of them will scream "lowest price ever." Your thumb will hover over Buy Now, a timer will tick down, and a tag will flash: Only 2 left!
That's the exact moment sellers are counting on. Don't hand over your money yet.
The ₹4,000 Discount That Wasn't
Imagine headphones at ₹3,499, crossed out from ₹7,999. 56% OFF!
Looks like a steal. But if the same headphones have been selling at ₹3,699 for three months, your real saving is ₹200, not ₹4,500. (This is an illustrative example, but it happens every sale.)
The big percentage was never the deal. The price history is the deal.
Trap 1: The made-up "original" price. A big crossed-out number makes any price look small.
Trap 2: The fine-print bank offer. "10% off" often means "up to a cap, above a minimum order value." Do the maths before you celebrate.
Trap 3: The one-store view. Flipkart's price may look great until other ecommerce websites have it cheaper and vice versa.
Install the Buyhatke Chrome extension and it works right on the Flipkart product page.
📉 Price history graph: See if the discount is real or the price was raised just before the sale. Shows Previous years Big billion days and Great indian Sale prices
🔍 Price comparison: Spot cheaper options on other stores
🔮 Price prediction: Find out whether to buy now or wait.
🔔 Price drop alerts: Get notified the moment your wishlist item gets cheaper.
🏷 Auto coupons: The best available coupon is applied at checkout.
👀 Lookalike: Find similar products at better prices.
Ten seconds of checking can save you a lot.
Phone hunters. Phones are the most hyped deals of the sale, and the ones where a mistake costs the most.
Early-access members. You get the first pick, so make it the right pick.
Wishlist planners. Set alerts now and be ready before October 8.
Anyone who has ever seen the price drop the day after buying. (We've all been there.)
1. Before Oct 8: Make a wishlist and a budget. Install Buyhatke and set price drop alerts.
2. Sale day: Check the price history and compare stores before you pay.
3. Checkout: Pick the best bank offer and let auto coupons do their thing.
4. After buying: Keep watching. Some prices fall again.
Don't Pay for the Hype
Big Billion Days is a great time to buy, if you buy smart.
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.