UPITS: The legacy of taste gets a global flight

Inscriptions fade, buildings fall into disrepair, but taste continues to pass forward through the hands of generations. Uttar Pradesh possesses an immense treasure of heritage filled with flavors. Banaras' Malaiyo, Lucknow's chaat, Agra's petha, Mathura's peda, Kannauj's rose water and Hathras' asafoetida are not merely food items, but living documents of history. Until now, they remained confined to lanes and neighborhoods, fairs and the memories of travelers. For the first time, they have been placed on the global trade table with complete seriousness. With 'One District-One Cuisine' (ODOC) at the center of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, Yogi government has conveyed a clear message: "Heritage is not a burden, but capital and tradition is not a sign of backwardness, but the foundation of self-reliance."

This message extends a larger vision that began with One District-One Product (ODOP). Government's basic argument is straightforward. When a district's identity receives branding, market access, and policy support, the artisan's skill becomes an industry and the local product becomes a global commodity. Here, the slogan 'Vocal for Local' takes the form of a practical action plan for entrepreneurs from all 75 districts. Through this action plan, UP seeks to position itself as a producer and exporting power. At the trade show, more than 600 buyers from 90 countries witnessed this very strength of Uttar Pradesh's 'Vocal for Local'.

ODOC has immense potential for trade. Demand for authentic, natural food products is increasing worldwide. The vast population of the Indian diaspora, growing global acceptance of Indian cuisine and consumers' inclination towards premium and organic products- these three factors all work in favor of ODOC. From the Gulf countries to Europe and North America, buyers now want to purchase not only taste, but also authenticity and trust. UP's cuisines offer both, and the industry is now moving toward standardization, better packaging, and efficient logistics. Infrastructure such as JewarInternational Airport and the expressway network will prove to be the backbone of this effort. The trade potential of ODOC can also be viewed through the lens of ODOP, where many GI-tagged products are food-based.