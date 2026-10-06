Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026: Is That "Lowest Price" Real? 2 Live Examples Checked

Everyone will say "lowest price ever." So let's test that claim on real products, before the sale even starts.
Prices as of October 5, 2026, from public price trackers. They may have changed.
Take one of the most searched phones of the sale, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (256GB). The price today: ₹95,490 on Flipkart.
What Buyhatke's price history shows: The lowest price on record was ₹84,825, on 11 July, about three months ago.
Thatmeansthephoneis₹10,665moreexpensivetodaythanitwasthissummer.IfBig Billion Days doesn't bring it below ₹84,825, the "sale" isn't a sale at all.
Example 2: iPhone 17 (256GB): "Under ₹80,000" Is Barely Below the Launch Price The price on Flipkart today: ₹84,999.
What Buyhatke shows: This is the lowest price it has recorded for the phone, so the price is better than at any earlier point in its history.
Buyhatke’s price graph listed the same phone at ₹99,900 earlier this week. At ₹84,999, it is about ₹14,900 cheaper than that, and the lowest Buyhatke has seen.
Without a price history, you'd have no way of knowing whether ₹84,999 is a bargain or an ordinary price in the sale of clothing.
The percentage off, the "under ₹X" headline and the "lowest price" badge all tell you very little. The price history tells you the truth.
Install the Buyhatke Chrome extension or app if on mobile and it works right on the Flipkart and other ecommerce platform product page.
● Price history graph: See what the product really cost before the sale.
● Price comparison: Spot cheaper options on other stores.
● Price prediction: Find out whether to buy now or wait.
● Price drop alerts: Get notified when your wishlist item gets cheaper.
● Auto coupons: The best available coupon is applied at checkout.
● Lookalike: Find similar products at better prices.
1. Before Oct 8: Make a wishlist and a budget. Install Buyhatke and set price drop alerts.
2. Sale day: Check the price history and compare stores before you pay.
3. Checkout: Calculate your price after your card's bank offer and the cap.
4. After buying: Keep watching. Some prices fall again. (Set a price drop alert with Buyhatke)
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.