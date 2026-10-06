Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026: Is That "Lowest Price" Real? 2 Live Examples Checked

October 9. 12:00 AM. Thousands of deals go live.

Everyone will say "lowest price ever." So let's test that claim on real products, before the sale even starts.

2 Real Examples to Check Before You Buy

Prices as of October 5, 2026, from public price trackers. They may have changed.

Example 1: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (256GB). Is It Worth Buying Now?

Take one of the most searched phones of the sale, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (256GB). The price today: ₹95,490 on Flipkart.

What Buyhatke's price history shows: The lowest price on record was ₹84,825, on 11 July, about three months ago.

Thatmeansthephoneis₹10,665moreexpensivetodaythanitwasthissummer.IfBig Billion Days doesn't bring it below ₹84,825, the "sale" isn't a sale at all.