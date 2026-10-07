Even a ₹1,000 Product Deserves a Price Check : Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 and Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026

With the Big Billion Days and the Great Indian Festival opening this week, everyone checks phones and TVs. Kitchen essentials get bought on impulse, and that's where inflated discounts hide.
Take the Pigeon Special Cook Plus 3 L Inner Lid Pressure Cooker. A price tracker for the same product code shows an MRP of ₹1,865, Sales Price of ₹1,279 But the tracker's history gives a lowest price in last months is ₹976, an average of ₹1,145 That means ₹1,27 was above the cooker's usual price, and the 31% off came from comparing it with the MRP.
The choices don't stop at one market place. Flipkart's own pressure cooker page lists the Cook Plus 3 L at ₹1,279, while a Pigeon by Stovekraft Special 3 Litre Aluminium Inner Lid Pressure Cooker is available online starting at approximately ₹849 (cooker Materials and induction bases differ) The point is that "Pigeon 3 L" can mean prices ranging from about ₹800 to ₹1,300, depending on the model.
The fix: one search with Super Browse
👉 Download the Buyhatke app and try Super Browse before the sales begin.
Buyhatke's Super Browse lets you search once and browse products from multiple shopping apps in one place, comparing products and prices and getting AI insights without switching between apps.
For a cooker, it helps like this:
● Search once. Look up "Product" once and check in the other stores together.
● Check the history. Buyhatke price pages show a Deal Scanner. That tells you whether to buy now or wait.
● Compare alternatives. Lookalike finds similar products across stores, so you can weigh hard anodized against aluminium or choose an induction base only if you need one.
● Set an alert. Add the cooker to your watchlist and get notified when it falls below your target price.
A ₹200 saving on a cooker is small. Add a mixer, a kettle and a set of containers, and the festive season can add up to real money. Checking each in a minute is easier than regretting it later.
Price comparison, price history, alerts and coupons live in one app, and Super Browse puts them behind one search.
This festive season, search once, compare everything, save more.
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.