Even a ₹1,000 Product Deserves a Price Check : Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 and Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026

The fix: one search with Super Browse



👉 Download the Buyhatke app and try Super Browse before the sales begin.

Buyhatke's Super Browse lets you search once and browse products from multiple shopping apps in one place, comparing products and prices and getting AI insights without switching between apps.

For a cooker, it helps like this:

● Search once. Look up "Product" once and check in the other stores together.

● Check the history. Buyhatke price pages show a Deal Scanner. That tells you whether to buy now or wait.

● Compare alternatives. Lookalike finds similar products across stores, so you can weigh hard anodized against aluminium or choose an induction base only if you need one.

● Set an alert. Add the cooker to your watchlist and get notified when it falls below your target price.

Why small buys matter

A ₹200 saving on a cooker is small. Add a mixer, a kettle and a set of containers, and the festive season can add up to real money. Checking each in a minute is easier than regretting it later.

Buyhatke: shop smarter, not harder

Price comparison, price history, alerts and coupons live in one app, and Super Browse puts them behind one search.

This festive season, search once, compare everything, save more.