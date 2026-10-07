Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 TRICK: How this AI Finds the Real Deal?

Big Billion Days early access starts tomorrow (October 8) and the sale opens to everyone on October 9. For most families, the big-ticket buy is a TV.
So we looked at one real listing: the Samsung Crystal 4K Vision AI 75-inch (189 cm) Ultra HD LED Smart TV (2026) on Flipkart. The same TV, on the same page, shows three different prices.
● ₹1,14,900: the MRP, crossed out.
● ₹94,990: the selling price, with a "Hot Deal" tag of 17% off.
● ₹90,990: the "Buy at" price, which assumes you use a ₹4,000 bank offer.
All these prices are measured against the MRP, ₹1,14,900. But the MRP isn't what the TV usually sells for. The real question is: what has this TV actually cost before?
That's where the Buyhatke price history comes in:
Lowest price recorded by Buyhatke: ₹78,990, on August 15,2026. If the lowest price is below ₹90,990: The "discount" is measured against the MRP, not what the TV has really cost. You could wait for the sale price.
(Flipkart's Big Billion Days prices can change on October 8-9, so check again then.)
The Buyhatke Chrome extension works on the Flipkart product page and other market places too:
Install Buyhatke and check every deal before you pay →
● 📉 Price history : See if the sale price is really the lowest.
● 🔔 Price drop alerts: Get notified if the price falls.
● 🔮 Price prediction: Decide whether to buy now or wait.
● 🏷️ Auto coupons: Find coupons at checkout.
● 👀 Lookalike: Compare similar TVs across platforms.
1. Open the listing with Buyhatke on and check the price history.
2. Compare the "Buy at" price with the lowest recorded price.
3. Check Amazon for the same model.
4. Work out your final price: bank offer, exchange, EMI choice and any added fee.
5. Not at the lowest? Set a price drop alert and wait.
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.