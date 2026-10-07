Flipkart Big Billion Days 2026 TRICK: How this AI Finds the Real Deal?

Big Billion Days early access starts tomorrow (October 8) and the sale opens to everyone on October 9. For most families, the big-ticket buy is a TV.

So we looked at one real listing: the Samsung Crystal 4K Vision AI 75-inch (189 cm) Ultra HD LED Smart TV (2026) on Flipkart. The same TV, on the same page, shows three different prices.

The Price Ladder (as of 7 October 2026)

● ₹1,14,900: the MRP, crossed out.

● ₹94,990: the selling price, with a "Hot Deal" tag of 17% off.

● ₹90,990: the "Buy at" price, which assumes you use a ₹4,000 bank offer.

What You'd Really Pay: The Question Nobody Answers on the Page

All these prices are measured against the MRP, ₹1,14,900. But the MRP isn't what the TV usually sells for. The real question is: what has this TV actually cost before?

That's where the Buyhatke price history comes in:

Lowest price recorded by Buyhatke: ₹78,990, on August 15,2026. If the lowest price is below ₹90,990: The "discount" is measured against the MRP, not what the TV has really cost. You could wait for the sale price.