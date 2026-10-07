Jio IPO Shareholding Pattern: Promoters, Investors and Public Shareholding Explained

The table reflects the ownership disclosed in the June 2026 DRHP. The post issue percentages were not finalised in the DRHP because the issue price, subscription and basis of allotment were yet to be determined.

Who Is The Promoter Of Jio Platforms?

Reliance Industries Limited is the promoter of Jio Platforms. It held 5,937,841,645 equity shares, representing 66.43% of the company's pre issue paid up equity share capital.

RIL therefore remained the controlling shareholder before the IPO. The DRHP states that members of the promoter group did not hold equity shares in Jio Platforms as of the filing date.

Because the Jio IPO is a fresh issue, existing shareholders are not selling their shares through an OFS. The ownership percentage of RIL can therefore change after new shares are issued, even though the number of shares held by RIL remains unchanged.

Who Are The Major Investors In Jio Platforms?

Reliance Industries is the main shareholder in Jio Platforms. The company also has several large global investors.

Jaadhu Holdings, linked to Meta Platforms, owned 892,275,913 shares before the IPO. This was a 9.98% stake. Google International LLC held 690,854,775 shares, or 7.73%.

The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, Omicron Asia Holdings II and VEPF VII AIV I each held 2.31%. VEPF VII AIV I is linked to Vista Equity Partners.

SLP Redwood Holdings, linked to Silver Lake, held 1.88%. MIC Redwood 1, a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, held 1.85%. General Atlantic Singapore JP held 1.34%.

Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust, linked to the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, held 1.16%. India Markets Pte. Ltd., linked to TPG Capital, held 0.93%.

What Does Public Shareholding Mean In The Jio IPO?

Public shareholding means shares held by investors who are not promoters. Before the IPO, Jio Platforms had 94 such shareholders apart from Reliance Industries and the ten other major shareholders disclosed in the DRHP.

These other public shareholders held 156,868,465 shares. Their combined holding was 1.75% of the company's pre issue equity.

This percentage will change after the IPO because new shares will be added to the company's total share capital.

How Will The Fresh Issue Affect Ownership?

The Jio IPO will include up to 270 million new equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each.

Since these are new shares, the total number of shares in the company will increase. Existing shareholders will still have the same number of shares unless they buy or sell shares separately. However, their percentage stake will come down.

Reliance Industries currently owns 66.43% of Jio Platforms. Its percentage holding will fall after the IPO if its share count stays the same.

The exact post issue percentage is not available yet. It will depend on the final number of shares issued and the allotment.

Does The Jio IPO Have An Offer For Sale?

No. The proposed IPO does not have an offer for sale.

The issue will consist of up to 270 million fresh equity shares. This means existing shareholders are not selling their shares as part of the IPO.

In a fresh issue, the company issues new shares and receives the money raised. In an OFS, existing shareholders sell their shares and receive the proceeds.

Jio Platforms plans to use the net proceeds to fully or partly repay certain borrowings of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited and for general corporate purposes.

How Is The Jio IPO Different From An SME IPO?

The Jio IPO is a mainboard IPO. An SME IPO is meant for eligible small and medium enterprises.

The two have different rules and issue structures. They can also differ in areas such as investor eligibility, lot size and trading requirements.

Investors looking at an SME IPO should therefore check its own issue documents instead of comparing it directly with the Jio offering.

What Should Investors Check In The Shareholding Pattern?

The first thing to check is the promoter's stake. Reliance Industries owns 66.43% of Jio Platforms before the IPO.

The next point is the holding of large investors. Jaadhu Holdings and Google International are the two biggest external shareholders.

Investors should also check whether the IPO includes an OFS. In this case, it does not. The issue will create new shares instead.

The final prospectus will give the updated shareholding details after the IPO. It should also be checked for the final issue size, allotment and post issue ownership.

Jio IPO Shareholding Pattern: What Investors Should Remember

Reliance Industries holds 66.43% of Jio Platforms before the IPO. Jaadhu Holdings and Google International hold 9.98% and 7.73%.

Several other global investors also have stakes in the company. These include the Public Investment Fund, Vista Equity Partners, Silver Lake, Mubadala, General Atlantic, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and TPG Capital associated entities.

The proposed IPO has only a fresh issue of up to 270 million shares. There is no OFS.

This means Jio Platforms will issue new shares, increasing its total share capital. Existing shareholders will see their percentage holdings reduce after the issue, assuming their share counts remain unchanged.

The final shareholding pattern will be known after the issue terms and allotment are finalised. Investors can follow the Jio IPO for the latest updates.

Those comparing it with an SME IPO should remember that SME issues follow a different framework and may have different requirements.

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