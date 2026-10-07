Proof of Bad Deals on Flipkart Big Billion days 2026: How to find?

In the era of smart shopping, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale & Amazon Great Indian Festival sales stand as key shopping events, where smart shoppers get the opportunity to make informed decisions while availing amazing discounts. Unlike regular sales, this mega event caters to diverse customer needs and offers everything from electronics, gadgets, fashion, home essentials, and personal care.

By checking product prices, comparing reviews, and analysing past price history, they can get maximum value without falling for the fake discounts.

Let Buyhatke be your trusted shopping assistant, helping you identify real bargains and protect you from misleading discounts. Deal Scanner works by analysing historical price data of Flipkart & Amazon products. It highlights the all-time lowest price, average price trends and recent price fluctuations, giving you a clear picture of the true value of the product.

Installing the Buyhatke extension is very easy.

Install Buyhatke Chrome extension

First, go to the Chrome Web Store and search for “Buyhatke Extension. Click Add to Chrome to complete the installation. Once the extension is added, the extension icon will appear near the browser address bar, ready to help you while shopping.

To start, let’s take a look at some products that are showing with a discounted price.

If we look at the realme Buds T310 with 12.4mm Driver, 46dB ANC and Spatial Audio on Flipkart, it is priced at ₹2,139. But before assuming this is a great deal, let’s see what Deal Scanner says about the product.