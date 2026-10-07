Proof of Bad Deals on Flipkart Big Billion days 2026: How to find?

In the era of smart shopping, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale & Amazon Great Indian Festival sales stand as key shopping events, where smart shoppers get the opportunity to make informed decisions while availing amazing discounts. Unlike regular sales, this mega event caters to diverse customer needs and offers everything from electronics, gadgets, fashion, home essentials, and personal care.
By checking product prices, comparing reviews, and analysing past price history, they can get maximum value without falling for the fake discounts.
Let Buyhatke be your trusted shopping assistant, helping you identify real bargains and protect you from misleading discounts. Deal Scanner works by analysing historical price data of Flipkart & Amazon products. It highlights the all-time lowest price, average price trends and recent price fluctuations, giving you a clear picture of the true value of the product.
Installing the Buyhatke extension is very easy.
Install Buyhatke Chrome extension
First, go to the Chrome Web Store and search for “Buyhatke Extension.
Click Add to Chrome to complete the installation.
Once the extension is added, the extension icon will appear near the browser address bar, ready to help you while shopping.
To start, let’s take a look at some products that are showing with a discounted price.
If we look at the realme Buds T310 with 12.4mm Driver, 46dB ANC and Spatial Audio on Flipkart, it is priced at ₹2,139. But before assuming this is a great deal, let’s see what Deal Scanner says about the product.
The Deal Scanner gives this deal a Deal Score of 25 and labels it as a “Deal Mirage.” There hasn’t been any price hike before the sale, but the current price of ₹2,139 is higher than the all-time low of ₹1,599 and the 6-month low of ₹1,799. It is also below the average price of ₹2,208. So, even though the current price is below its average, the Deal Scanner suggests that this isn’t an exceptional deal right now.
The Mi 20000 mAh 22.5W Compact Pocket Size Power Bank is available on Flipkart for ₹1,699, down from its listed price of ₹4,999, giving you a 66% discount during the Big Billion Days Sale.
But let’s see what Deal Scanner says about this deal. It is marked as a “Deal Mirage”, with the current price of ₹1,699 being higher than the 6-month minimum price of ₹1,619. The Deal Scanner also shows that the price has increased by 4.9%, indicating that despite the 66% discount displayed, this may not be the best price to buy at right now.
Flipkart is offering the Whirlpool 7 kg 5 Star Inverter 100+ Tough Stains, Steam Technology Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine for ₹26,290 during the Big Billion Days Sale, reduced from ₹36,300. It features a 1200 RPM Max Speed, 5 Star Rating, In-Built Heater, and 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty with 8 years additional warranty on the Motor. Despite the apparent discount, Deal Scanner indicates that this washing machine isn’t priced at its most competitive, with the current price being higher than the 6-month minimum of ₹23,000 and showing a 14.3% price increase.
Whether you’re eyeing smartwatches, power banks, or kitchen appliances, let Buyhatke be your shopping companion, protecting you from misleading discounts and helping you snag real deals. With just a few clicks, you can turn festive shopping excitement into smart, stress-free, and rewarding purchases.
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.