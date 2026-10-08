Flipkart BBD 2026: The Truth Behind 60% OFF Deals

Open the Buyhatke price history and the story changes. Here are the numbers for the last three months:

● Highest price: ₹1,186

● Average price: ₹716.72

● Lowest price: ₹572

● Big Billion Days 2025 price: ₹1,299

The graph labels today's price with a red flag: "Price at its peak!" And in the "Should you buy this now?" panel, Buyhatke's recommendation is "Wait for Savings."

The Maths the Discount Tag Hides

● ₹1,186 is more than double the lowest price of ₹572. That's ₹614 extra.

● It's about 65% above the 3-month average of ₹716.72.

● Even the "Buy at ₹1,126" price is ₹554 above the lowest.

● Buy at the lowest price and you'd pay about 52% less than today's ₹1,186.

So the "60% off" is only real against the MRP. Against what the earbuds have actually cost, today's price is the highest of the last three months.

There's a second surprise. Last year's Big Billion Days price was ₹1,299, higher than anything in the last three months. A sale price isn't automatically the lowest price.

What to Do Instead

Check the price history before you click Buy. Compare today's price with the lowest and the average. Set a price drop alert. Buyhatke lets you do it right on the page, so you don't need to keep checking. Use LookALike to compare similar earbuds, since another pair may be cheaper. Check Coupons for extra savings at checkout.

Spending ₹1,186 on earbuds isn't a big risk. But the same trick works on a ₹50,000 phone or a ₹90,000 TV, where the mistake costs a lot more and without a price history, you can't tell whether the number means anything.

Don't Pay for the Hype

Flipkart Big Billion Days can have great deals. This one just isn't clearly one of them yet. Ten seconds with Buyhatke can show you the difference.

👉 Install Buyhatke and check before you buy →



Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.