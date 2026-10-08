Use This Trick Before You Buy on Anything Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2026

The 3-question check (works for any purchase)

Before you buy anything this festive season, ask:

Is it cheaper somewhere else? Compare the same product across stores. Is this price normal? Check the lowest, average and highest price over a year. Is it a deal or just a discount? A "% off" tag only tells you how far below the MRP it is, not how it compares to what the product usually costs.

Do those three checks and you'll rarely overpay. They take about ten seconds if you have the right tool.

Where Buyhatke comes in

Buyhatke does all three checks on one panel:

● ⚖️ Price Compare: the same product across stores in one view. A "Show trusted store only" toggle keeps the list to trusted sellers.

● 📈 Price History: a 7-day to full-history graph with lowest, average and highest prices.

● 🎯 Deal Score: a single number from 0 to 100 that tells you at a glance whether it's a good time to buy. This headset scored 25.

● 🔔 Set Alert: not a good deal today? Name your price and get notified when it drops.

● 👀 Look Alike and Related Deals: similar products, often at lower prices.

● 🎁 Extra savings: gift card and coupon offers, like the extra 1.94% shown here.

And with Super Browse, you can search once and browse products from multiple shopping apps in one place, comparing products, prices and AI insights without switching between apps.

Try it in 30 seconds: install the app or extension, then open a product page.

The bottom line

The headset isn't a scandal. It's a normal sale-day story: one store charges more than another, and the price tag doesn't tell you. ₹348 on a ₹1,932 product is 18%. Now picture that gap on a phone, a TV or a laptop.

Sales reward the people who check. Save smarter, live better.

👉 Download Buyhatke and check the price before you pay, because sale prices move fast.

Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.