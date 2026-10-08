Use This Trick Before You Buy on Anything Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2026

Amazon's Great Indian Festival is live, and Flipkart's Big Billion Days opens to everyone tomorrow, with early access for eligible members today.
You've found a gaming headset: black, RGB lights, 50 ms low latency, 4.1 stars from about 4,000 ratings. Flipkart says ₹1,932. It looks fine. You're one tap from "Buy now."
The Flipkart price of ₹1,932 was ₹83.14 above the product's average price, and the Deal Score was a low 25.
Then the Price Compare:
Same-looking headset, different store, ₹348 less. The listings use different names, so check the specs and colour on the Amazon page before you pay. There's an extra 1.94% off with a Flipkart Gift Card on the Flipkart side, worth about ₹37. Nice, but it can't close a ₹348 gap.
The Price History tab showed the 1-year picture:
● Lowest price: ₹1,590
● Average price: ₹1,848.86
● Highest price: ₹2,048
So ₹1,932 sits near the top of its yearly range, and the Amazon price of ₹1,584 is even below the ₹1,590 low on the Flipkart graph. The graph also shows the price dipping toward the low ₹1,600s shortly before a jump back up. Sale days are when prices wiggle the most, and a graph shows the wiggle that a single price tag hides.
Before you buy anything this festive season, ask:
Is it cheaper somewhere else? Compare the same product across stores.
Is this price normal? Check the lowest, average and highest price over a year.
Is it a deal or just a discount? A "% off" tag only tells you how far below the MRP it is, not how it compares to what the product usually costs.
Do those three checks and you'll rarely overpay. They take about ten seconds if you have the right tool.
Buyhatke does all three checks on one panel:
● ⚖️ Price Compare: the same product across stores in one view. A "Show trusted store only" toggle keeps the list to trusted sellers.
● 📈 Price History: a 7-day to full-history graph with lowest, average and highest prices.
● 🎯 Deal Score: a single number from 0 to 100 that tells you at a glance whether it's a good time to buy. This headset scored 25.
● 🔔 Set Alert: not a good deal today? Name your price and get notified when it drops.
● 👀 Look Alike and Related Deals: similar products, often at lower prices.
● 🎁 Extra savings: gift card and coupon offers, like the extra 1.94% shown here.
And with Super Browse, you can search once and browse products from multiple shopping apps in one place, comparing products, prices and AI insights without switching between apps.
Try it in 30 seconds: install the app or extension, then open a product page.
The headset isn't a scandal. It's a normal sale-day story: one store charges more than another, and the price tag doesn't tell you. ₹348 on a ₹1,932 product is 18%. Now picture that gap on a phone, a TV or a laptop.
Sales reward the people who check. Save smarter, live better.
👉 Download Buyhatke and check the price before you pay, because sale prices move fast.
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.