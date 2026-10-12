IPO vs FPO: Difference Between an IPO and Follow-on Public Offer

What Is an IPO?

An IPO is the process through which a privately held company offers shares to public investors for the first time. Once the IPO and listing process is completed, those shares can be traded on a stock exchange such as the NSE or BSE.

In a fresh issue, the company creates new shares and receives the money raised. In an offer for sale, existing shareholders sell their shares.

What Is an FPO?

An FPO is a public offering made by a company that is already listed on a stock exchange. It gives a listed company another route to raise capital after its IPO.

An FPO can involve newly issued shares or shares sold by existing shareholders. The structure determines where the proceeds go and whether existing ownership is diluted.

A dilutive FPO involves the company issuing new shares. Since the total number of outstanding shares increases, an existing shareholder who does not buy additional shares may hold a smaller percentage of the company.

A non dilutive offering involves existing shareholders selling their shares. The company does not create new shares, and the proceeds go to the shareholders selling them.

IPO vs FPO: What Is The Main Difference?

An IPO is a company’s first public share offering and is generally followed by its stock exchange listing. An FPO happens after the company has already completed its IPO and its shares are trading publicly.

This also changes the information available to investors. Before an IPO, there is no history of the company’s shares trading on an exchange. With an FPO, investors can look at previous share prices, financial results, company announcements and market performance while considering the new issue.

IPO vs FPO: Difference In Purpose

An IPO helps a private company raise capital while entering the public market. A fresh issue can provide money for expansion, debt repayment, acquisitions, working capital and other purposes mentioned in the offer documents.

An FPO is generally used by an already listed company that wants to raise additional capital. The funds may support expansion, acquisitions, debt reduction, working capital or other business requirements.

IPO vs FPO: Difference In Pricing

Both IPOs and FPOs can use book building to arrive at the final issue price. In a book built issue, investors place bids within a specified price range, and the final price is determined through the bidding process and demand received.

For an IPO, pricing reflects factors such as valuation, financial performance and investor demand. For an FPO, investors can also compare the offer price with the prevailing market price.

IPO vs FPO: Difference In Investor Information

Investors looking at an IPO generally depend on the company’s offer documents, financial statements, business model, industry information and risk disclosures.

An FPO also provides a public record of financial results and share prices.

However, having a trading history does not remove the need to examine the company carefully. Financial performance, valuation, industry conditions and the terms of the new issue still matter.

IPO vs FPO: Difference In Dilution

For example, if a company has 100 shares and issues 20 new shares, the total number of shares becomes 120. An existing shareholder who does not buy additional shares will then own a smaller percentage of the company.

When an offering consists only of an offer for sale, existing shares simply change hands. The company does not create additional shares.

How Do Investors Apply For IPOs And FPOs?

The application process for an IPO and FPO can be similar. Investors generally need a demat account and can apply through permitted methods such as ASBA or UPI based facilities, depending on the issue. The specific process and terms are stated in the offer documents.

What Should Investors Check Before An IPO Or FPO?

Before applying to either type of public offering, investors can examine several areas.

Financial performance: Review revenue, profitability, cash flows, debt and other important financial indicators.

Issue structure: Check whether the offering contains a fresh issue, an offer for sale or both.

Use of proceeds: Understand how money from a fresh issue is expected to be used.

Valuation: For an FPO, compare the offer price with the prevailing market price and relevant listed peers. For an IPO, compare the proposed valuation with similar companies and the business’s financial performance.

IPO vs FPO: Which One Should Investors Understand?

IPO and FPO represent different stages of public market fundraising. An IPO takes place when a company offers shares to public investors for the first time, while an FPO takes place after the company is already listed.

Trading history is another clear difference. IPO investors assess a company before it has a listed market track record, while FPO investors can review previous market performance.

Investors can use the broader IPO calendar to follow public offerings and monitor an Upcoming IPO before its subscription period begins. Offer documents, financial information, issue structure, valuation and risk factors remain important.

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