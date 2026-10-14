How Modern Lifestyles Are Changing the Way We Use Our Vision

Our eyes haven't changed as quickly as the world around them. The way we work, communicate, travel and spend our free time has changed considerably, and our visual habits have changed with it. Screen time has become part of many of these activities, from work and communication to entertainment and everyday tasks. This has also changed the way we think about our daily visual habits.

A typical day now moves between a phone, laptop, meeting room, car dashboard, street signs and television. We look at things that are close, far away and everywhere in between. We shift from reading to watching, from static information to moving images, often within minutes. Screen time is no longer limited to one part of the day. This changing pattern is also shaping how we experience digital vision.

The result is not simply more time spent on screens. Modern life has changed the rhythm, range and variety of the way we use our vision.

We Look at More Things, More Often

Not long ago, many visual activities had a clear beginning and end. You read a newspaper, worked at a desk or watched television. Today, visual interactions are woven through almost every part of the day, and screen time often connects these activities.

A phone may be the first thing we look at in the morning and the last thing we check at night. Between those moments, we may use it to read messages, navigate, shop, check the news, attend a meeting or watch a video. This has made looking a more continuous part of everyday life. Instead of using our vision for a handful of defined activities, we move through dozens of short visual interactions, many involving screen time.

One Screen Time Task Has Become Several

Modern work has also changed the way we direct our attention. A single workspace now contains a presentation, spreadsheet, email inbox and video call. During a meeting, our gaze may move between the person speaking, shared content and our own notes. For many people, screen time now involves moving between several sources of information rather than focusing on one display. This is increasingly part of everyday digital vision.

This is a different visual experience from sitting in front of a single document. We constantly decide where to look next, often moving between information that changes from one moment to the next. Extended screen time can therefore be part of a much broader pattern of changing visual demands.

Even Leisure Has Become About Screen Time

The boundary between work and leisure has changed as well. After spending hours looking at a computer for work, we may move to a phone for social media, a tablet for reading or a television for entertainment. Communication, shopping, gaming and relaxation can all happen through digital displays, extending screen time beyond working hours. Paying attention to digital wellbeing can therefore involve recognising how these activities flow from one part of the day into another.

The important shift is not that leisure involves screens. It is that the same visual habits can now continue across different parts of the day, with little separation between work, communication and entertainment. As screen time moves across these activities, our visual routines become increasingly connected.

What This Means for the Way Lenses Are Designed

As everyday visual habits change, researchers are looking beyond controlled vision tests to study how people naturally use their eyes, where their gaze moves, how it shifts between distances and which parts of a lens they use most. This includes understanding visual behaviour during different forms of screen time.

This is where ZEISS NeurOptix comes in. By studying real-world gaze behaviour, it provides insights that help inform the design of ZEISS ClearMind lenses, which combine research from neuroscience and everyday visual behaviour. The research considers how people use their vision across different situations, including activities involving screen time and frequent shifts between viewing distances.

In wearer evaluations, 96%* reported exceptionally clear vision. Individual experiences may vary. The finding illustrates how research into everyday visual behaviour, including screen time, is influencing modern lens design.

Modern Life Has Changed the Way We Look

The biggest change isn't simply the number of screens around us or the amount of screen time we have. It is the variety of visual situations we move through every day. We look close and far. We switch between static and moving information. We move our gaze between several sources at work, navigate changing surroundings and carry visual activities from work into leisure.

Understanding how screen time fits into our broader visual habits gives us a different way to think about vision, not just in terms of how clearly we see, but how we actually use our eyes throughout modern life. This broader awareness can also contribute to digital wellbeing.

*Opinion-based survey among wearers of ZEISS ClearMind lenses in Germany, Italy, India and China (N=298, Single Vision, Digital and Progressive lenses), 2025, Carl Zeiss Vision International GmbH, DE (unpublished, data on file, Top2boxes). Individual experiences may vary.

Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.