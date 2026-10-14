'Third Eye' has received its due and respect

When the silence of night descends on a village's lanes, the distant thud of a stick and the sound of a whistle reassure everyone that everything is all right. In any village in Uttar Pradesh, these sounds remain synonymous with discipline and vigilance. We have known the person who walks through the lanes, wearing a turban, carrying a stick, and bearing the responsibility for the entire village's security on his shoulders, as a chowkidar since childhood. Yet, the needs of this person, who stands at the very bottom of the social ladder, went unaddressed for decades. If any government took a concrete step to break this cycle of neglect, it was the government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which first restored dignity to the position by renaming it and has now decided to grant a second major increase in its honorarium.

The Gram Prahari post is not new. It originated under the North-Western Provinces Village Police Act of 1873, when the British government established it as an extension of the regular police force. During that period, these chowkidars were the real foundation of village law and order. Their uniforms commanded authority, their words carried weight, and the station house officer depended on them for information about the entire village. Independence came, and governments changed, but this system continued unchanged. Responsibility passed from father to son across generations, and in many places, police station officers simply handed the stick to someone they trusted, and that became tradition. The point is that no one seriously considered the status and condition of the person who bore the primary responsibility for village security.

This silence was broken on January 5, 2018. At a program organised at Varanasi Police Lines, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave village chowkidars a new name, Gram Prahari. This was not merely a change of words. While the word 'Chowkidar' conveys the idea of keeping watch, 'Prahari' embodies both protection and dignity.