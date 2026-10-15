How Does a Deductible Work When You Have Several Hospitalisations?

A deductible decides when your health cover starts paying a claim. It is the part of eligible medical expenses that must first be met before the additional cover becomes payable. This becomes especially important when you are admitted to hospital more than once during the same policy year.

The way the deductible is counted can differ between a regular top-up and a super top-up plan. Understanding this difference helps you know which hospital bills count towards the deductible and when the extra cover may become available.

What Happens to the Deductible With Each Hospitalisation?

The answer depends on the type of plan you have. A deductible may apply separately to each hospitalisation, or it may be calculated on the total eligible claims made during the policy year. With medical insurance top-up plans, the deductible may apply to each claim.

This means every hospital bill may need to cross the stated deductible before the top-up cover can respond. A previous hospitalisation may not help you meet the deductible for a later claim unless the policy specifically uses an aggregate deductible.

Is the Deductible Applied to Every Hospital Bill?

Not always in the same way. Under a regular top-up structure, each eligible hospital bill can be checked separately against the deductible. If a bill does not cross that level, the top-up may not pay for that claim.

A super top-up generally works differently. It can consider eligible medical expenses together during the policy year. Smaller claims that do not individually cross the deductible may still contribute towards the total, subject to the policy terms.

How Does the Deductible Work Across Multiple Claims?

For an aggregate deductible, eligible claims can build up over the policy period. The cover does not usually start paying simply because another hospitalisation has happened. What matters is whether the total admissible expenses have crossed the deductible stated in the policy.

In simple terms:

Earlier eligible claims may count towards the deductible.

A later claim may take the total above that limit.

The super top-up may then pay the eligible amount above the deductible.

Payments remain subject to the available sum insured and other policy conditions.

When Does the Super Top-Up Start Paying?

A super top-up generally starts responding once the total admissible medical expenses during the policy year exceed the aggregate deductible. The deductible may be met through one large claim or through several smaller eligible claims.

This feature can matter in top-up health insurance for senior citizens because more than one hospital admission may occur within the same policy period. However, crossing the deductible does not mean every expense is automatically covered. Each claim still needs to meet the policy's coverage rules, exclusions, waiting periods and other applicable conditions.

What if One Hospital Bill Is Below the Deductible?

A hospital bill below the deductible may not result in a payment from a regular top-up policy. If that plan checks the deductible on a per-claim basis, the bill remains below the point at which the additional cover becomes payable.

With a super top-up, an eligible bill below the deductible may still matter. It can form part of the total admissible expenses counted during the policy year. Later eligible bills may then add to this amount.

How Are Multiple Hospital Bills Counted Together?

Under an aggregate deductible, the insurer looks at admissible expenses from eligible claims during the relevant policy period. The focus is on the amount that qualifies under the policy, rather than simply counting how many times you were hospitalised.

Keep these points in mind:

Only eligible expenses are considered.

Excluded expenses may not count towards the deductible.

Bills and claim documents should be kept safely.

The policy schedule explains how the deductible applies.

Individual and family floater policies may calculate claims differently.

Does the Deductible Reset after Each Hospitalisation?

A per-claim deductible can apply again when a new claim is made because each hospitalisation is assessed separately. In this case, crossing the deductible during one hospital stay does not necessarily remove it from the next claim.

An aggregate deductible under a super top-up works differently. It generally applies across the policy year instead of restarting after every hospitalisation. The deductible normally starts afresh when a new policy period begins, subject to the terms of the policy.

What Should You Check in Your Policy Before Claiming?

Before submitting a claim, check the deductible mentioned in your policy schedule and read how it is defined in the policy document. The most important point is whether it applies per claim or to the combined eligible expenses during the policy year.

Also check:

Which medical expenses can count towards the deductible

Whether the hospitalisation is covered under the policy

How claims are treated under a family floater

How much sum insured remains available

Applicable waiting periods and exclusions

Documents required for claim processing

These details make it easier to understand when your top-up cover may become payable.

Conclusion

When you have several hospitalisations, the deductible can work differently depending on the type of top-up cover you hold. A regular top-up may assess each claim separately, while a super top-up may add eligible claims across the policy year. Reading the deductible clause before making a claim can prevent confusion. Once you know whether it is per claim or aggregate, it becomes much easier to understand when the additional cover may start paying.

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