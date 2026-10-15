Washing Machine Buying Guide for India 2026: How to Get the Type, Capacity, and Brand Right?

Buying a washing machine should make everyday laundry easier, not leave you confused by endless models and features. Whether you are replacing an old machine or buying your first one, the right choice depends on a few practical things. Does your home have a reliable water supply? How much laundry does your family wash? And do you need special programmes for delicate clothes? Features such as inverter motors for quieter operation, quick wash cycles for busy mornings, built-in heaters for stubborn stains, and 5 Star energy ratings for better efficiency can also make a difference. Once you have these priorities sorted, it becomes easier to choose between semi-automatic and fully automatic washing machines, select the right capacity, and compare models from brands like LG, Samsung, IFB, Whirlpool, Bosch, and Haier that suit your household.

Your budget is another important consideration, especially if you are upgrading to a larger or more feature-rich model. Bajaj Finance offers Easy EMI options at 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities, including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. You can use the Insta EMI Card with a limit of up to Rs. 3,00,000 or an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5,00,000, giving you the flexibility to choose a suitable washing machine and spread its cost into manageable Easy EMIs. You can also check available zero down payment options on select models before completing your purchase.

Should you choose a semi-automatic or fully automatic washing machine?

Your water supply and preferred level of convenience should guide this decision. Semi-automatic machines allow manual water filling, while fully automatic models handle the entire wash cycle.