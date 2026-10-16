How Compounding and Investment Duration Influence the Projected Value of a ULIP Plan

These figures ignore charges and tax. Real values will be lower.

Look at the 8% column. At 10 years, the gain is about ₹5.65 lakh. At 20 years, it is about ₹29.42 lakh. Doubling the time raised the gain by more than five times.

What Waiting 10 Years Can Cost You

Compare two people who each pay ₹1 lakh a year, at an assumed 8%. One pays for 30 years. The other starts 10 years later and pays for 20 years.

● 30 years: ₹30 lakh paid, about ₹1.22 crore projected

● 20 years: ₹20 lakh paid, about ₹49.42 lakh projected

The late starter pays ₹10 lakh less. But the projected value falls by about ₹72.93 lakh.

How a ULIP Calculator Helps You Plan

A ULIP calculator gives an estimate of your future fund value. You enter a few details:

● Yearly premium

● Policy term

● Expected rate of return

● Your age

Use the ULIP calculator to test different terms. Try 10, 15 and 20 years. Also try a low and a high return rate. This gives you a range, not one hopeful number.

Compare the result with the total premium you will pay. This shows your real gain. Remember that a ULIP calculator gives estimates only. Many tools do not show every charge.

Why the Early Years Look Slow

Growth seems small in the first few years. Charges are often higher at the start. A ULIP plan also has a five-year lock-in under insurance rules, so you cannot take money out early.

What Can Lower Your Projected Value

● Charges: These include premium allocation, fund management, policy administration and mortality charges. The fund management charge is capped at 1.35% a year of fund value.

● Market falls: Units can lose value in a bad year. A longer stay gives time for such ups and downs to even out.

● Early exit: Leaving before the term ends can cut your value and your cover.

● Missed premiums: Stopping payment can lapse the cover and slow growth.

● Fund choice: Equity funds can grow faster but swing more. Debt funds swing less but may grow slower.

What Official Illustration Rules Tell You

Under IRDAI norms, insurers show benefit illustrations at two assumed rates, 4% and 8% a year. These are not guaranteed. They show you a low case and a high case.

Always read this illustration before you buy. It includes the charges that simple tables leave out.

Tax Rules to Check Before Choosing a Term

● Tax rules now sit under the Income Tax Act, 2025, which began on 1 April 2026.

● Maturity money from a ULIP plan is tax free only if the yearly premium is within ₹2.5 lakh. This applies to policies issued on or after 1 February 2021. The limit covers all your ULIPs together.

● Above this limit, the gains are taxed as capital gains.

● The death benefit is generally tax free.

● GST on individual ULIP plans was removed on 22 September 2025.

Simple Habits That Support Compounding

Start early. More years mean more growth. Pay on time. Missed premiums can break the chain. Match the term to your goal. Think of a child's education or retirement. Review funds once a year. Switch funds if your needs change. Stay beyond the lock-in. The best growth often comes in later years.

Common Questions About ULIP Growth

● Is the value shown by a calculator guaranteed? No. It is an estimate based on assumed returns.

● Is a longer term always better? Not always. Choose a term that fits your goal and budget.

● Can I withdraw after the lock-in? Many plans allow partial withdrawals after five years. Check your policy terms.

Final Thoughts

Compounding rewards patience. A ULIP plan works best when you start early, pay on time and stay invested for the full term. Use a calculator to plan, and read the official illustration before you decide.

Disclaimer: This blog is for general information only. It is not financial, tax, investment or legal advice. ULIP returns are linked to markets and are not guaranteed. The figures shown are examples without charges or tax. Rules, charges and plan terms differ by insurer and policy. Please read your policy document and benefit illustration and speak to a licensed advisor before you invest.