How to Choose the Right Personal Loan Tenure Based on Your Monthly Budget

In this example, ₹15,000 remains after the listed expenses and savings. However, the entire amount should not automatically be allocated to a new EMI. Keeping a buffer for medical expenses, repairs and other unexpected costs can help you manage repayments more comfortably.

Consider Existing EMIs and Financial Obligations

If you already have a home loan, vehicle loan, credit card dues or other repayment commitments, include them when assessing your borrowing capacity.

Before finalising your tenure, consider:

● Existing debt: Account for all current EMIs and other regular debt payments.

● Household responsibilities: Include school fees, dependent care and other recurring expenses.

● Income variability: If your income changes from month to month, avoid basing your EMI on your highest-earning month.

● Financial buffer: Retain enough money for emergencies and essential savings.

The objective is to choose a repayment amount that remains manageable even when your monthly expenses increase.

Choosing the Right Loan Tenure

There is no single repayment period that works for every borrower. Your choice should balance monthly affordability with the overall cost of borrowing.

Shorter Tenure: Higher EMI, Lower Interest

A shorter tenure allows you to repay the principal sooner. Since interest is generally calculated on the outstanding principal, reducing the repayment period usually lowers the total interest payable for the same loan amount and interest rate.

A shorter tenure may suit you if:

● Your income is stable and sufficient to support higher EMIs.

● Your essential expenses are relatively predictable.

● You want to become debt-free sooner.

● You can continue saving and meet other financial goals while repaying the loan.

However, a higher EMI can put pressure on your monthly budget if you underestimate your expenses.

Longer Tenure: Lower EMI, Higher Interest

A longer tenure spreads repayment over more months, reducing the amount you pay each month. This can make a personal loan easier to accommodate when you have several financial responsibilities.

A longer tenure may be worth considering if:

● You need to keep monthly repayments within a tighter budget.

● You have significant household expenses or existing EMIs.

● Your income is variable or you expect upcoming financial commitments.

● A lower EMI helps you maintain an adequate savings buffer.

The trade-off is that you will generally pay more total interest over the loan period. Compare the additional interest with the benefit of having a lower monthly obligation before deciding.

Use an EMI Calculator to Compare Options

A personal loan EMI calculator helps you estimate your monthly repayment by entering the loan amount, interest rate and tenure. It is useful for comparing repayment scenarios before submitting a loan application.

Compare EMI and Total Interest

Use the calculator to compare at least two or three repayment periods for the amount you plan to borrow. Review the monthly EMI alongside the total interest payable and overall repayment amount.

For a clearer personal loan interest calculation, keep the loan amount and interest rate constant while changing the tenure. This helps you understand how the repayment period affects the cost of borrowing.

Choose a Comfortable Repayment Amount

Once you have compared the options, select a tenure that keeps the EMI manageable without significantly reducing your ability to meet other financial obligations.

A practical approach is to:

Decide how much you need to borrow. Check the interest rate offered by the lender. Calculate the EMI for different repayment periods. Compare the total interest payable for each option. Choose a repayment amount that fits your budget and leaves room for unexpected expenses.

Remember that a calculator provides estimates. Your final EMI and repayment schedule will depend on the loan terms offered by the lender.

Factors to Consider Before Finalising Tenure

Income Stability and Future Expenses

Your current income is only one part of the decision. Consider whether your salary, business income or other earnings are likely to remain stable throughout the personal loan repayment period.

Upcoming expenses, such as education costs, a planned relocation or a major household purchase, may affect how much you can afford to repay. If you expect your expenses to increase, a more manageable EMI may help you maintain financial flexibility.

Emergency Fund and Financial Goals

Avoid choosing a tenure that leaves little room for savings. An emergency fund can help cover unexpected expenses without forcing you to rely on additional borrowing.

Before committing to a repayment period, check whether you can continue working towards your other financial goals, such as saving for education, maintaining insurance coverage or building long-term savings.

Also review the lender's repayment conditions, applicable fees and any charges associated with prepayment or foreclosure, where relevant. Understanding these terms can help you assess your options if your financial situation changes.

Conclusion

Choosing the right personal loan tenure involves balancing the monthly EMI with the total interest payable. A shorter repayment period can reduce borrowing costs but requires a higher monthly commitment. A longer period can make repayments more manageable, although the overall interest cost is generally higher.

Assess your income, expenses, existing EMIs and future financial needs before making a decision. Use a personal loan EMI calculator to compare options and select a repayment period that supports your budget without compromising essential expenses or savings.

To explore digital financial services and manage your financial needs, visit the L&T Finance Planet App. Review the available services and applicable terms to understand which options may suit your requirements.

FAQs

What is the ideal personal loan tenure?

The ideal personal loan tenure depends on your income, monthly expenses, existing financial obligations and repayment capacity. Choose a period that allows you to pay the EMI comfortably while keeping the total interest cost reasonable. Compare different tenures before making a decision.

Is a shorter tenure better for a personal loan?

A shorter tenure generally reduces the total interest payable because the loan is repaid over fewer months. However, it also increases the monthly EMI. It may be suitable if you have sufficient income and can manage the higher repayment without affecting essential expenses or savings.

Does a longer tenure reduce EMI?

Yes. For the same principal amount and interest rate, extending the repayment tenure generally reduces the monthly EMI. However, you may pay more interest over the entire loan period because the outstanding amount is repaid over a longer duration.

How does tenure affect total interest?

A longer tenure generally increases the total interest payable, while a shorter tenure usually reduces it. The exact difference depends on the principal amount, interest rate and repayment schedule. Use a personal loan EMI calculator to compare the total interest across different repayment periods before applying.

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