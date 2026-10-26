Yogi's Police: The firmness of duty and the gentleness of compassion

The moment the word police is mentioned, a stern face comes to mind, disciplined, commanding, and unwavering in its duty. During the Yogi government's tenure in Uttar Pradesh, this tough image of the police has become synonymous with fear for criminals. Those who play with the law know that paths to escape are no longer as easy as they once were. But beneath this very uniform also beats a heart that quietly does its work. It may receive little attention in the headlines, but its significance for society is far greater.

Sometimes on the railing of a bridge, sometimes beside railway tracks, and sometimes behind the closed walls of a home, when a person has given up on life, a simple message prompts police personnel to rush to their aid without losing a moment. They do not scold; they listen. They do not issue orders; instead, they hold out a hand. At that moment, the same uniform that makes criminals tremble becomes a symbol of trust for a distressed mind.

On one side is the firmness of duty and on the other, the gentleness of compassion. This very blend of qualities makes the police under Yogi government not just guardians of the law, but also protectors of life. A decade ago, the mere mention of the police would evoke a peculiar hesitation and fear in the minds of ordinary people. Crossing the threshold of a police station felt like a test, and the mention of a uniform brought to mind the force of the law, the severity of interrogation, and the harshness of police action. Over time, the police also transformed their methods and image in line with CM Yogi's vision. The same police force that became a scourge for mafias and criminals also emerged as a source of support for people struggling with depression and distress.

Between January 1, 2023, and October 10, 2026, UP Police reached out in time to more than four thousand people who had indicated suicidal intentions on social media and brought them back from the brink of death. Behind every person who has returned to life is a family where a mother once again serves food to her son, a father runs his hand over his child's head, or a wife waits for her life partner to return.