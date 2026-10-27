Valmiki Jayanti: True respect for the foundation stones

The cultural pride of one's state and sensitivity towards those standing at the lowest rung of society. On Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh translated these two ideals into action, conveying a heartfelt message. On one hand, ambitious projects worth crores of rupees are taking shape to establish sacred sites associated with Adikavi Maharishi Valmiki, the composer of Ramayana, on the global tourism map. On the other hand, providing genuine respect for the labor of communities that were neglected and deprived under previous governments, along with a shield of social security, reflects the Yogi government's vision of Ram Rajya, which Maharishi Valmiki celebrated in his epic.

India's cultural renaissance remains incomplete until the places of penance of those great personalities and sages who shaped the soul of this country receive the respect they deserve. Yogi government's strategy is clear and far-sighted: to transform every important site associated with Maharishi Valmiki through the Ramayana Circuit and Ram Van-Gaman Path. Valmiki Ashram in Lalapur, Chitrakoot, is emerging as the foremost center of this initiative. This sacred land of penance is where Maharishi Valmiki guided society through his knowledge and spiritual discipline.

The 12.5-foot-tall bronze statue of Maharishi Valmiki, installed here by the Tourism Department, along with the comprehensive development of the ashram, shows the government is returning to its roots with full dedication. In addition, the construction of a grand tourism facilitation center is in its final stage. It will become a major hub for devotees and researchers arriving from around the world.