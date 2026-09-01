UP-Yamanashi: A new youth culture powered by technology

One word is frequently used to explain Japan’s industrial philosophy, and that is Kaizen. It is made up of two Japanese characters Kai (change) and Zen (betterment). Literally, it means 'change for the better.' It is a way of life centred on small, continuous improvements made by every employee at every workplace. This philosophy has made Japan synonymous with discipline, precision and technological excellence. Now, in partnership with Yamanashi Prefecture, Uttar Pradesh too has taken steps towards developing a similar distinctive strength.
The partnership between UP and Yamanashi brings geography, policy and opportunity together at a single point. On one side is Japan, which embraced the philosophy of Kaizen and rose from the ruins of World War II to build the world’s third-largest economy. On the other is Uttar Pradesh, astate of more than 240 million people, brimming with young talent and aspirations, and dreaming of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy. It is a meeting of precision and potential, laying the foundation for a larger goal. After World War II, Japan’s Kaizen management philosophy was adopted by companies such as Toyota as the core of their work culture. The greatest strength of Kaizen is that it demands a change in thinking and discipline, reducing waste, saving time and prioritising quality at every step. This is the spirit that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeks to bring to Uttar Pradesh in partnership with Yamanashi Prefecture.
High Technology: From Semiconductors to Supply Chains
Japan has long been recognised globally as an undisputed leader in cutting-edge sectors such as semiconductors, automation and green energy. It is no coincidence that the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region in Uttar Pradesh is today emerging as a strong electronics manufacturing cluster. If Japanese giants invest here in semiconductor fabrication, assembly units and microchip design, it could mark the beginning of the creation of a complete, self-reliant supply chain encompassing the entire process from raw materials to finished products within the state. This would not only generate direct employment but also give rise to hundreds of ancillary units, providing new momentum to local entrepreneurship.
Sustainable Development: Green Energy and Mobility
Japan’s green hydrogen technology and electric-vehicle battery solutions could play a decisive role in achieving the net-zero target. Uttar Pradesh, which is already moving rapidly towards modernising its energy and transport sectors under the visionary leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, can take a major leap forward by leveraging these technologies. Similarly, Japan’s expertise in industrial automation, robotics and precision manufacturing can help raise the quality of local manufacturing units to global standards. The establishment of a dedicated Japanese industrial township in the YEIDA region is a concrete and forward-looking step in this direction, providing a complete, integrated ecosystem for high-tech MSMEs and ancillary industries.
Skill Development: Skilled Hands Before Technology
Advanced technology can only deliver meaningful results when the workforce operating it is equally skilled and well trained. This is where Japan’s skill-development model can truly prove to be a game-changer for the youth of Uttar Pradesh. Japanese companies can establish specialised training institutions such as an 'Institute for Manufacturing' and an 'Institute for Skills' in the state. Through these centres, young people can also be taught the core elements of Japanese work culture- the spirit of Kaizen, or continuous improvement. If this philosophy becomes embedded in the DNA of millions of young people in Uttar Pradesh, the state’s workforce will be able to establish a distinctive identity not only on the domestic but also on the global manufacturing map.
Innovation: The Convergence of Education and Industry
The transformation will become sustainable only when it reaches the roots of the state’s educational system. Direct engagement between Japanese companies and prestigious institutions such as IIT Kanpur and IIT-BHU, as well as ITIs and polytechnic colleges across the state, can bring about a revolutionary change. Such industry-academia collaboration can lead to specialised courses in cutting-edge fields such as robotics, artificial intelligence and mechatronics, bridging the gap between the traditional education system and the actual requirements of industry. Alongside technical training, if Japanese language and cultural understanding are also made part of the curriculum, it would open new and better employment opportunities for the youth of Uttar Pradesh not only within India but also in Japan and other international markets. Language is not merely a medium of communication; it is also the foundation of trust and long-term partnerships.
Infrastructure: Land Ready for Investment
The first prerequisite for large-scale investment is reliable and modern infrastructure. Uttar Pradesh’s rapidly strengthening logistics network, world-class expressways, modern industrial infrastructure and improving administrative systems give the state a natural advantage in this direction. Japanese investors, who prioritise caution in decision-making and long-term stability, are likely to find such an environment highly attractive. When strong infrastructure, policy clarity and the willingness to pursue technological partnerships come together, investment does not remain confined to announcements but takes the form of real projects on the ground.
The UP-Japan Investment Summit has the potential to bring about long-term transformation in the state’s social and economic fabric. When Japan’s quality, discipline and technological excellence meet Uttar Pradesh’s vast potential, expansive market and energetic youth power, this partnership can become a means of connecting millions of young people with high-skill, high-technology employment. It can bring prosperity to villages and towns and, ultimately, take Uttar Pradesh closer to its goal of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy.
(Views are personal)
Sanjay Sharma is Member, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.