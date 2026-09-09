The Data Point Most Buyers Skip When Comparing Health Cover

Every year, insurers publish claim settlement figures, and every year, most people shopping for health insurance skip straight past them in favour of comparing premiums instead. That's a mistake, since the settlement figure predicts real-world reliability far better than price alone ever can.

What the Ratio Actually Measures

A health insurance claim settlement ratio reflects the percentage of claims an insurer approved against the total claims filed in a given year. A consistently high ratio, particularly one sustained across several years rather than a single strong one, signals that an insurer treats claim approval as routine practice rather than an exception it grants sparingly.

Why Digital Processing Has Changed the Picture Recently

Many insurers have shifted toward digital claims processing, cutting cashless approval times from days down to hours in many cases. This shift shows up clearly in recent settlement data, making it possible to separate insurers that have genuinely modernised their process from those still relying on slower, paperwork-heavy systems despite marketing claims to the contrary.

Cashless Claims Versus Reimbursement Claims

Settlement performance isn't uniform across claim types. Cashless claims, where the hospital bills the insurer directly, tend to move faster and get approved at a higher rate than reimbursement claims, where the policyholder pays first and seeks repayment afterward. Checking the ratio broken down by claim type, rather than relying on a single blended figure, avoids being misled by a strong overall number that hides weaker reimbursement performance.

What a High Ratio Doesn't Tell You

A strong settlement ratio is a good sign, but it doesn't capture how long a claim took to settle or how much back-and-forth documentation was required before approval. A claim technically settled after months of delay is a very different experience from one settled within days, which is why the ratio works best alongside average processing time rather than in isolation.