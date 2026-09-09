The Data Point Most Buyers Skip When Comparing Health Cover

Every year, insurers publish claim settlement figures, and every year, most people shopping for health insurance skip straight past them in favour of comparing premiums instead. That's a mistake, since the settlement figure predicts real-world reliability far better than price alone ever can.
What the Ratio Actually Measures
A health insurance claim settlement ratio reflects the percentage of claims an insurer approved against the total claims filed in a given year. A consistently high ratio, particularly one sustained across several years rather than a single strong one, signals that an insurer treats claim approval as routine practice rather than an exception it grants sparingly.
Why Digital Processing Has Changed the Picture Recently
Many insurers have shifted toward digital claims processing, cutting cashless approval times from days down to hours in many cases. This shift shows up clearly in recent settlement data, making it possible to separate insurers that have genuinely modernised their process from those still relying on slower, paperwork-heavy systems despite marketing claims to the contrary.
Cashless Claims Versus Reimbursement Claims
Settlement performance isn't uniform across claim types. Cashless claims, where the hospital bills the insurer directly, tend to move faster and get approved at a higher rate than reimbursement claims, where the policyholder pays first and seeks repayment afterward. Checking the ratio broken down by claim type, rather than relying on a single blended figure, avoids being misled by a strong overall number that hides weaker reimbursement performance.
What a High Ratio Doesn't Tell You
A strong settlement ratio is a good sign, but it doesn't capture how long a claim took to settle or how much back-and-forth documentation was required before approval. A claim technically settled after months of delay is a very different experience from one settled within days, which is why the ratio works best alongside average processing time rather than in isolation.
How to Use This Data When Comparing Policies
When shortlisting health insurance options, settlement history deserves at least as much weight as premium and sum insured. A slightly pricier policy from an insurer with a strong, consistent settlement track record often proves more valuable than a cheaper one from an insurer with a mediocre claims history, simply because the point of insurance is having it actually pay out when needed.
Where to Find Verified Figures
Settlement ratio data is published annually by the insurance regulator, and cross-checking an insurer's own marketing claims against this official data is a useful way to separate genuine performance from selective self-reporting. Insurer websites sometimes highlight only their strongest claim category, so reviewing the regulator's consolidated figures gives a fuller, more balanced picture before making a final decision.
Why This Number Deserves an Annual Check, Not a One-Time Look
An insurer's settlement performance isn't fixed permanently. A previously reliable insurer can see its numbers slip after a change in management or a spike in claim volume, just as a previously weaker performer can improve significantly over a few years. Reviewing the latest published figures annually, particularly around renewal, catches these shifts before they turn into a personal claims problem.
Combining This Data With Personal Research
Official settlement figures work best alongside informal research: asking friends or family about their actual claims experience, reading recent reviews focused specifically on claims rather than the buying process, and checking whether an insurer's customer support is easy to reach when something goes wrong. Numbers alone rarely capture the full picture of what dealing with an insurer actually feels like.
Making This Part of a Standard Pre-Purchase Routine
Checking settlement data alongside premium comparisons doesn't need to be a separate, additional step. Building it into the same session as a premium comparison, before finalising any purchase or renewal decision, keeps the process efficient while still covering the factor that matters most for long-term reliability.
A Real-World Example of Why This Matters
Consider two insurers offering nearly identical premiums and sum insured amounts for the same coverage. On paper, they look interchangeable. But if one has consistently settled over ninety percent of claims within a reasonable timeframe over the past three years, while the other hovers closer to seventy percent with frequent documentation disputes, the practical difference between these two "identical" policies becomes enormous the moment either family actually needs to file a claim.
This is exactly the kind of distinction that a pure premium comparison completely misses, and exactly why settlement data deserves a permanent place in how health insurance decisions get made.
The Bottom Line
Premiums determine what a policy costs today. Settlement ratios determine what it's actually worth when a claim needs to be filed. Checking this figure before buying or renewing is one of the simplest ways to avoid discovering a claims problem only after a hospital bill is already on the table.
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.