What decides your personal loan EMI and why the math isn't as simple as you think

Many borrowers assume that Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) depend only on the loan amount, interest rate and tenure. Several factors influence the final EMI amount apart from these factors. While online calculators provide quick estimates, the actual calculation often involves variables such as credit profile, repayment period, applicable charges like processing fee, and the actual offered interest rate. Understanding these elements can help borrowers make informed borrowing decisions and manage repayment obligations more effectively.

The key factors that influence EMI calculations

The EMI for a personal loan is determined by a combination of factors rather than a single formula.

Some of the most important factors include:

● Loan amount borrowed

● Loan tenure selected

● Applicable personal loan interest rate

● Credit score and repayment history

● Income and existing financial obligations

● Processing fees and other applicable charges

A change in any one of these factors can alter the EMI amount significantly.

Why the interest rate matters more than many borrowers realise

The personal loan interest rate has a direct impact on the monthly repayment amount. Even a small variation in the interest rate can lead to a noticeable difference in the total interest paid over the loan tenure.

Consider the example below: