A New Hope for Knee Osteoarthritis

In this pursuit of knee preservation, Dr. Deepak collaborated with Dr.Sathish Kumar Thangamani, MS(Ortho), D.Ortho., Dip (ABRM), Fellowship in Stem cell and Regenerative Medicine who is a Senior Assistant Professor @ Stanley Medical College and consultant at Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals to administer an innovative allogeneic bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cell therapy for carefully selected patients with knee osteoarthritis.

With approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the availability of this regulated stem cell therapy represents an important development in regenerative medicine and expands treatment possibilities between conservative care and surgical intervention.

The therapy, manufactured by Stempeutics Research and made available by Cipla, is designed to leverage the anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory and cartilage-protective potential of mesenchymal stem cells.

Dr. Sathish says “the collaboration marks an important step in translating advances in regenerative medicine into clinical practice. We hope this approach will ultimately benefit many patients with knee osteoarthritis,” -

For patients with Grade II and III knee osteoarthritis, the availability of an approved regenerative therapy provides another potential option within the continuum of care. Individual treatment decisions, however, need to be based on the patient’s condition, disease severity and clinical assessment.

As knee osteoarthritis management evolves, the goal remains to provide patients with the right treatment at the right stage—while preserving the natural knee whenever clinically possible and using knee replacement when it is truly required.

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