Joint home loan: Understanding eligibility

Applying for a home loan with someone else — a spouse, a parent, a sibling — changes how a lender assesses eligibility, but it doesn't mean the rules disappear for either applicant. Each person on the loan still has to meet criteria individually, even as the lender looks at the application as a combined whole. Knowing what qualifies each of you separately avoids surprises midway through the process.
The Bajaj Finance Home Loan assesses joint home loan applications against the same eligibility framework it applies to individual borrowers, with a CIBIL Score of 725 or above generally preferred for the applicants involved.
Eligibility depends on each applicant's employment category — salaried or self-employed — since the criteria differ between the two, and both sets apply when a joint application mixes applicant types. Each applicant is checked against the criteria that match their own employment status.
For a salaried applicant, the Bajaj Finance Home Loan requires Indian citizenship and residency. A minimum of three years' work experience is required, whether that experience is with a public sector firm, a private sector firm, or an MNC.
Self-employed applicants must be resident Indian citizens and need a minimum business vintage of five years. If you and your co-applicant are considering a joint loan where one of you runs a business, and the other draws a salary, both criteria apply separately: the self-employed applicant needs the five-year vintage, and the salaried applicant needs the three-year work experience.
The criteria apply per applicant regardless of whether both fall into the same category or different ones. If both applicants are salaried, each needs to independently meet the three-year work experience requirement and the citizenship criteria — one applicant having ten years of experience doesn't offset the other having less than three. If both are self-employed, each needs to independently meet the five-year business vintage requirement. There's no averaging or blending of individual criteria across applicants — each person is assessed against the bar for their own employment category.
Yes, that's the main advantage of applying jointly. The lender assesses the combined income of all applicants, which typically raises the loan amount you can qualify for compared to what any single applicant's income would support on its own. This is separate from the individual eligibility criteria above — meeting the criteria is what makes you eligible to apply jointly at all; the combined income is what determines how much you're jointly eligible to borrow, up to Rs. 15 crore* based on eligibility.
Every applicant on a joint loan submits their own supporting documents. Here are the typical documents required for home loans by applicant type:
It can. A CIBIL score of 725 or above is generally preferred, and on a joint application, the lender factors in the credit profile of every applicant, not just the one with the stronger score. A significantly weaker score for one co-applicant can affect the terms offered on the joint loan, even if the other applicant's profile is otherwise strong. It's worth both applicants checking their own scores before applying together, rather than assuming one strong applicant carries the eligibility for both.
Upper age limits are assessed at loan maturity rather than at the time of application, and this applies individually to each applicant on the loan. Where co-applicants are of different ages, the tenure the lender is willing to offer typically has to fit within the maturity-age limit for whichever applicant reaches it first, which can shorten the available tenure compared to what a single younger applicant might qualify for alone.
The Bajaj Finance Home Loan carries interest rates starting from 7.25%* p.a. for salaried applicants and 7.70%* p.a. for self-employed applicants. Where a joint loan combines a salaried and a self-employed applicant, the rate and terms offered depend on the lender's overall assessment of the combined application, rather than defaulting automatically to either individual rate.
A frequent mistake is assuming that because the combined income clears the lender's threshold, both individual applicants automatically qualify — eligibility criteria like work experience, business vintage and citizenship still apply to each applicant separately, regardless of how strong the combined income picture looks. Another is leaving credit score checks until late in the process, only to discover a co-applicant's score is well below the preferred threshold after time has already been invested in property selection.
Before submitting a joint application, both applicants should individually confirm they meet their respective employment-type criteria, check their credit scores, and gather the documents relevant to their category. The Bajaj Finance Home Loan application can be initiated online, and doorstep document pick-up is available in place of branch visits, which is useful when two applicants are coordinating documentation rather than one.
This is sponsored content published in partnership with Bajaj Finance Home Loan. It is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be treated as financial advice. Readers should verify current rates, fees and eligibility criteria directly with the lender before making a borrowing decision. Figures marked with an asterisk (*) are subject to terms and conditions applicable on the lender's website. Terms and conditions apply.
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