Joint home loan: Understanding eligibility

Applying for a home loan with someone else — a spouse, a parent, a sibling — changes how a lender assesses eligibility, but it doesn't mean the rules disappear for either applicant. Each person on the loan still has to meet criteria individually, even as the lender looks at the application as a combined whole. Knowing what qualifies each of you separately avoids surprises midway through the process.

The Bajaj Finance Home Loan assesses joint home loan applications against the same eligibility framework it applies to individual borrowers, with a CIBIL Score of 725 or above generally preferred for the applicants involved.

Who is eligible for a joint home loan?

Eligibility depends on each applicant's employment category — salaried or self-employed — since the criteria differ between the two, and both sets apply when a joint application mixes applicant types. Each applicant is checked against the criteria that match their own employment status.

Who qualifies as a salaried applicant?

For a salaried applicant, the Bajaj Finance Home Loan requires Indian citizenship and residency. A minimum of three years' work experience is required, whether that experience is with a public sector firm, a private sector firm, or an MNC.

Who qualifies as a self-employed applicant?

Self-employed applicants must be resident Indian citizens and need a minimum business vintage of five years. If you and your co-applicant are considering a joint loan where one of you runs a business, and the other draws a salary, both criteria apply separately: the self-employed applicant needs the five-year vintage, and the salaried applicant needs the three-year work experience.

What if both applicants fall into the same employment category?

The criteria apply per applicant regardless of whether both fall into the same category or different ones. If both applicants are salaried, each needs to independently meet the three-year work experience requirement and the citizenship criteria — one applicant having ten years of experience doesn't offset the other having less than three. If both are self-employed, each needs to independently meet the five-year business vintage requirement. There's no averaging or blending of individual criteria across applicants — each person is assessed against the bar for their own employment category.

Does combining income change what you're eligible to borrow?

Yes, that's the main advantage of applying jointly. The lender assesses the combined income of all applicants, which typically raises the loan amount you can qualify for compared to what any single applicant's income would support on its own. This is separate from the individual eligibility criteria above — meeting the criteria is what makes you eligible to apply jointly at all; the combined income is what determines how much you're jointly eligible to borrow, up to Rs. 15 crore* based on eligibility.

What documents does each applicant need?

Every applicant on a joint loan submits their own supporting documents. Here are the typical documents required for home loans by applicant type: