Visionary Who is Steering India’s Neuro Care Revolution

Dr Pradeep has achieved several historic milestones in Indian medicine. He pioneered PMD-Transcranial Doppler (PMD-TCD) in India and served as a Principal Investigator for the landmark Indian stroke trial that led to the approval of Tenecteplase for acute stroke treatment, making life-saving thrombolytic therapy affordable nationwide.

Beyond his clinical work, he serves as international faculty for neurology conferences across the UK, Europe, the USA, and Asia. He is also the former President of the Kerala Association of Neurologists and the President-Elect of the Indian Society of Neurosonology.

Awards and Honours

Dr Pradeep’s career is marked by academic and professional accolades. He holds the distinction of being the first Indian neurologist to receive the Fellowship of the American Society of Neuroimaging (FASN) and the first Indian doctor to deliver the Lecture of Excellence at the 27th European Neurosonology Conference in Spain.

He was named Stroke Neurologist of the Year–National at the VOH National Stroke Conclave 2026 in New Delhi. His contributions to healthcare were recognised by the former Governor of Tamil Nadu, R N Ravi, during the Doctors’ Day Felicitation Ceremony 2025 at Raj Bhavan, Chennai, as well as by K Sankaranarayanan, former Governor of Maharashtra, for outstanding dedication and service to clinical neurology. Further, he was honoured by the Indian Medical Association, Palakkad, with the Recognition of Excellence award in January 2025.