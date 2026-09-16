Visionary Who is Steering India’s Neuro Care Revolution

Dr Methil Pradeep, one of India’s leading neurologists and a pioneer in neurovascular sonology, has dedicated three decades of his distinguished career to making world-class neurocare accessible to every patient. Through EUMED Super Speciality Hospital in Palakkad, which he founded, Dr Pradeep combines vast clinical experience with a clear vision to address the rising complexities of modern neurological care.
After completing his DM in Neurology at Madras Medical College's prestigious Institute of Neurology, Dr Pradeep earned an extensive array of advanced qualifications and international fellowships. He is a Fellow of four Royal Colleges of Physicians across the UK and Ireland—FRCP London, FRCP Edinburgh, FRCP Glasgow, and FRCP Ireland. Additionally, he holds FACP (USA), FIMSA, FASN, Certification in Neurosonology from the American Society of Neuroimaging, and status as a Registered Physician in Neurovascular Interpretation (RPNI, USA), alongside completing his FINR at University Hospital Zurich, Switzerland.
Dr Pradeep has achieved several historic milestones in Indian medicine. He pioneered PMD-Transcranial Doppler (PMD-TCD) in India and served as a Principal Investigator for the landmark Indian stroke trial that led to the approval of Tenecteplase for acute stroke treatment, making life-saving thrombolytic therapy affordable nationwide.
Beyond his clinical work, he serves as international faculty for neurology conferences across the UK, Europe, the USA, and Asia. He is also the former President of the Kerala Association of Neurologists and the President-Elect of the Indian Society of Neurosonology.
Awards and Honours
Dr Pradeep’s career is marked by academic and professional accolades. He holds the distinction of being the first Indian neurologist to receive the Fellowship of the American Society of Neuroimaging (FASN) and the first Indian doctor to deliver the Lecture of Excellence at the 27th European Neurosonology Conference in Spain.
He was named Stroke Neurologist of the Year–National at the VOH National Stroke Conclave 2026 in New Delhi. His contributions to healthcare were recognised by the former Governor of Tamil Nadu, R N Ravi, during the Doctors’ Day Felicitation Ceremony 2025 at Raj Bhavan, Chennai, as well as by K Sankaranarayanan, former Governor of Maharashtra, for outstanding dedication and service to clinical neurology. Further, he was honoured by the Indian Medical Association, Palakkad, with the Recognition of Excellence award in January 2025.
Founding EUMED Super speciality Hospital in Palakkad
EUMED Super speciality Hospital in Palakkad takes a comprehensive approach to neurological care, bringing treatment and rehabilitation together. The hospital was born from Dr Pradeep’s long-standing vision of bringing advanced medical care to Palakkad.
EUMED brings several medical and surgical specialities together. Its services include General Medicine and Surgery, Medical and Surgical Gastroenterology, ENT, Orthopaedics, Gynaecology, and Fertility and Reproductive Medicine, together with specialised neurological and neurosurgical care.
Building Specialised Care
EUMED’s key department is neurology, managing stroke, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurological conditions, with facilities for advanced investigations and rehabilitation. The hospital also provides neurosurgical care for brain and spinal disorders. EUMED’s neurological services cover the patient journey from diagnosis to rehabilitation. “Neurology is about understanding how the disease affects a person’s ability to move and live independently,” says Dr Pradeep. “That is why we have tried to bring different aspects of neurological care together.”
Stroke care includes rapid assessment, thrombolysis, advanced therapies, neurosonology and comprehensive rehabilitation. The hospital also provides 24/7 stroke emergency care. Neurosurgery provides surgical management of disorders affecting the brain, spine and nervous system.
Neurophysiology includes Video EEG, prolonged EEG, EMG/ NCS, Evoked Potentials and other investigations that assess nervous-system function. Neurosonology includes advanced Transcranial Doppler and extracranial vascular studies. Neuroimaging combines CT and vascular imaging to support diagnosis and treatment decisions.
Neurorehabilitation includes physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and AI-assisted gait assessment. With a multidisciplinary team, patient care doesn’t end when the acute issue is resolved—rehabilitation and follow-up ensure continuous support.
Rehabilitation Programmes at EUMED
A neurological illness can leave a person needing to relearn movements. Rehabilitation therefore forms an important part of EUMED’s neurological care. Physiotherapy addresses mobility, balance and gait problems, while occupational therapy helps patients regain independence in daily activities. Speech and swallowing therapy supports those with communication or swallowing difficulties, and cognitive and functional rehabilitation where required. “I prioritise early rehabilitation, physio/occupational/speech therapy, cognitive and psychological support and family involvement. The goal is preserving independence, not just prolonging life,” explains Dr Pradeep.
Families and caregivers are also guided on continuing rehabilitation at home. “Our aim is not merely survival after a neurological illness,” sums up Dr Pradeep. “We want patients to regain maximum function and independence.”
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