A roadmap for UP's development rooted in public welfare

The true relevance of any government's policies is established only when their benefits become a part of the common citizen's lived experience. The current development journey of Uttar Pradesh appears to be moving in precisely this direction, where public welfare is not merely the outcome of development but is becoming its very foundation.

The 23 decisions taken by the Cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath a day earlier are a broad reflection of this evolving development vision. Rather than viewing these decisions as separate government proposals, it is more important to understand them in the context of the larger approach that seeks not only to accelerate the state's economy but also to place the needs and aspirations of different sections of society at the centre of development.

In these Cabinet decisions, the vision of a future-ready economy, robust infrastructure, human capital development, employment generation, social security and a secure state appears deeply interconnected. These decisions are not merely responses to present-day needs but also an effort to lay the foundation for the Uttar Pradesh of the future.

The first and most concrete example of the Yogi government's positive approach is the Chitrakoot Link Expressway, which has received approval worth Rs 1,008.67 crore.

This 15.172-kilometre-long six-lane greenfield expressway will connect the Bundelkhand Expressway with Chitrakoot Dham. However, it would be inappropriate to view this decision merely as the construction of a road. It must be understood in the historical context of Bundelkhand.

For decades, Bundelkhand was synonymous with backwardness. Drought, migration and neglect had become its defining characteristics. This expressway connects the region to the mainstream, promotes religious tourism and provides local handloom and agricultural products with better access to markets. It is not merely infrastructure. It is an effort to bring Bundelkhand out of the margins of history and give it a new identity.

The same ideological approach is reflected in the decision relating to education.