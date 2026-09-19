GREEN STEEL AWARENESS SEMINAR DRIVE IN MAJOR DISTRICTS BY BHARATHI TMT

Driven by a deep commitment to environmental protection and resource efficiency, the Kalliyath Group, home to Bharathi TMT, one of South India’s leading TMT steel manufacturers, is championing eco-friendly industrial practices through its landmark 'Project Green Core' initiative.
To mark Engineers' Day on September 15, the Kalliyath Group organised technical seminars at Mohandas College, Thiruvananthapuram, Rajagiri School of Engineering & Technology, Kochi, and Government Engineering College, West Hill, Kozhikode. Tailored specifically for final-year civil engineering students, the changemakers of tomorrow, these interactive sessions introduced future professionals to the revolutionary benefits of 'green steel' and its pivotal role in reshaping the industrial sector.
With climate change and sustainable development becoming critical global topics, eco-friendly industrial production methods are gaining immense importance.
'Green steel' has emerged as a key concept within the steel industry as part of this shift.
As regulations regarding the availability and use of natural resources—including iron ore mining—tighten, green steel holds great potential, offering a production method characterised by lower carbon emissions and greater sustainability. The seminars aimed to raise awareness among civil engineering students, who are closely linked to the construction sector, about future construction technologies and the use of sustainable materials. Students gained comprehensive insights into the concept of 'green steel'—its necessity, its distinct advantages over conventional steel, its role in reducing carbon emissions, and its potential within the construction sector.
Following the seminars, competitions were organised to foster the technical knowledge and creative thinking of students. These included challenges such as identifying errors in building design blueprints based on themes like 'Sustainable Future'. Cash prizes of ₹10,000, ₹5,000, and ₹2,500 were awarded to the top three performers, respectively.
To enhance practical industry experience, the Kalliyath Group will offer paid internships lasting two to three months. In addition to distributing certificates to all participants, the Kalliyath Group sponsored an industrial visit to provide students with firsthand exposure to the industry.
This initiative by the Kalliyath Group serves as a significant step toward moulding a new generation of engineers capable of leading the way in sustainable construction and eco-friendly industrial growth.
Bharathi TMT is one of Kerala's leading TMT steel manufacturers; the Kalliyath Group’s steel production operations are driven by a commitment to environmental protection and the efficient use of resources.
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