GREEN STEEL AWARENESS SEMINAR DRIVE IN MAJOR DISTRICTS BY BHARATHI TMT

Following the seminars, competitions were organised to foster the technical knowledge and creative thinking of students. These included challenges such as identifying errors in building design blueprints based on themes like 'Sustainable Future'. Cash prizes of ₹10,000, ₹5,000, and ₹2,500 were awarded to the top three performers, respectively.

To enhance practical industry experience, the Kalliyath Group will offer paid internships lasting two to three months. In addition to distributing certificates to all participants, the Kalliyath Group sponsored an industrial visit to provide students with firsthand exposure to the industry.

This initiative by the Kalliyath Group serves as a significant step toward moulding a new generation of engineers capable of leading the way in sustainable construction and eco-friendly industrial growth.

Bharathi TMT is one of Kerala's leading TMT steel manufacturers; the Kalliyath Group’s steel production operations are driven by a commitment to environmental protection and the efficient use of resources.

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