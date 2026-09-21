From AI to semiconductors, Uttar Pradesh is shaping the future

A state’s leadership, if it does not prioritize the future of its youth and does not formulate plans for them, is neither serious about its responsibilities nor fulfilling its duties to the state. The future of a state is determined by the opportunities created for coming generations, and the Yogi government has, with this vision, laid the foundation for the future of Uttar Pradesh, with technology as its key pillar. Technology alone can connect the state’s vast young population with skills and opportunities and transform it into an economic force, while opening new avenues for investment, innovation and employment. The state today appears capable of achieving this. This approach is also decisive for creating a new axis of the economy, employment and good governance.

This identity has emerged from a change in the state’s thinking. A decade ago, governments were so indifferent to technology that the future of youth appeared bleak, and a negative perception of the state began to develop across the country. With this shift in thinking, collective efforts toward holistic development also began under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The outcome of a well-conceived, visionary policy and sustained effort is visible today in how electronics, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, robotics, and deep-tech are viewed through a shared vision, and that is why the state's entire landscape appears to be changing.

UP’s biggest capital is its vast population and young workforce. For a long time, this population was considered a challenge, but today it has emerged as the state’s greatest strength. The government has worked to channel this energy. The goal of making the state the country’s ‘Deep Tech Capital’ is a concrete strategy under which land has already been identified in Lucknow for country’s leading ‘AI City’, while seven ‘Centers of Excellence’ are equipping youth with skills in technologies such as AI, blockchain and 5G-6G. This symbolizes the sentiment that state no longer wants to remain merely a consumer of technology, but wants to become its creator.

This would not have been possible without strengthening data and digital infrastructure. Data is the biggest resource of the new century, and Uttar Pradesh has moved rapidly in this direction. A 30 MW ‘Green Data Center’ at the CEL campus in Ghaziabad is proof that the state is moving forward while maintaining a balance between development and the environment. Equipped with technologies such as smart cooling and rainwater harvesting, this center demonstrates that modernity and responsibility can move forward together. In addition, eight data center parks are being developed with an investment of Rs. 30,000 crore. Areas such as Noida-Greater Noida are emerging as major data center clusters that will form the foundation of the state’s digital future.