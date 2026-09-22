Why Does Gold & Silver Have Different Rates Across Cities in India?

Gold and silver prices are not the same across India. The Gold Rate Mumbai you see in Mumbai might be different from the rate in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata or Ahmedabad. The final price depends on the global prices, the rupee, local supply, transport costs, taxes and dealer charges.

And it’s the same for people checking the silver rate today. The market may be led by a national indicator but that doesn’t mean the price at a local shop can’t vary. Knowing why these gaps exist can help buyers compare rates in a clear, fair way.

How Gold & Silver Prices Are Set

A large part of the gold and silver supply in India is linked to imports, and the country monitors the price of bullion worldwide. The base price is also affected by the rupee-dollar exchange rate, import duty and local demand.

The India Bullion and Jewellers Association or IBJA, publishes daily benchmark rates for gold of various purity and for silver. These rates are the benchmark for the Indian Bullion Market. Retail prices may vary by city, however.

What Factors Determine Price?

1. Transportation and storage costs

Bullion has to be transported from import point or refinery or wholesale market to local dealers and jewellery shops. This includes freight, insurance, storage and handling charges.

The costs are not the same in every city. “The metal has to be moved a long way in a city away from a bullion hub, and the cost structure may be a tad different.

2. Local supply and demand

Gold and silver demand varies in different regions. Weddings, festivals, gifting habits and local investment demand can give a boost to buying in a city.

If demand grows and local supply stays tight, dealers may raise the rates they quote. If supply stays flat, the local price may remain closer to the market benchmark.

3. Margins of dealers and jewellers

The metal price is then added to by jewellers and bullion dealers. This margin can be influenced by their sourcing cost, stock level, rent, staff cost and sales volume.

So two stores in the same city quoting slightly different rates, while both are tracking the same benchmark.

4. Cleanliness Matters

Gold is sold in different degrees of purity, for example 24 carat, 22 carat and 18 carat. Silver also exists in various forms and grades of purity.

You have to compare the same purity before you can judge the price difference. For example, the rate of 24 carat gold cannot be compared directly with the rate of 22 carat jewellery.

The last jewellery bill can have making charges, stone value, wastage rules, taxes as well.

5. Taxes and import duties

Gold and silver when imported are subject to customs duty. GST is also levied on jewellery and precious metals. Under the relevant tariff headings, the GST rate of 3% on gold and silver has been listed by CBIC.

GST is a national tax system so every city wise gap is not explained by it. But tax is a part of the final price paid by the buyer.

6. Rupee-Dollar Movement

Gold and silver are traded in world markets mainly in US dollars. If the rupee depreciates against the dollar, the cost of imported bullion will increase in rupee terms. If the rupee strengthens, the landed cost may reduce.

Such currency moves have an impact on prices across India. But local dealers can change their rates at different times, which can cause small gaps during the day.

7. Benchmark Rate Not Equal to Retail Rate

Market reference points are IBJA rates and exchange linked prices like MCX gold and silver contracts. The MCX said its gold contract was a key price benchmark for Indian bullion traders, jewellers, refiners and importers.

A retail rate may or may not be precisely those figures. The retail price may include local premiums, dealer mark-up, transport, taxes and product levies. That’s why it’s important to know what’s included in a quoted rate.

How To Compare City to City Rates

Check rates for the same date and time first. Then test the purity and unit. Gold may be quoted per gram or per 10 grams. Silver is often quoted per kilogram.

Also check if it includes GST, making charges or any other fee. Check rates of recognised bullion sources or established jewellers. This provides a cleaner like-for-like view. Prices may also vary on the same day. A quote in the morning should not be compared with a quote in the evening unless the update time is checked.

Conclusion

There are many parts to the final retail price, which is why gold and silver rates vary across Indian cities. The base is set by global prices, but the rate quoted in each city is dependent on the rupee, import costs, logistics, local demand, dealer margins, purity and timing.

Always check the purity, unit, taxes and extra charges in a city-wise Gold Rate or silver quote. Buyers can use the same type of rate to compare and see what the actual price difference is.

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