Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show: A global journey of confidence

Any idea, vision or perspective becomes meaningful when it moves from thought to practice, from resolve to results and from possibility to capability. Today, as we see the fourth edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) taking concrete shape, we must also acknowledge its significance. It is a symbol of the fact that the vision put forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give India’s local strength a global identity in the form of ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Local for Global’ has been taken forward in Uttar Pradesh by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as a mission.

Yogi has woven together MSME entrepreneurship, the local uniqueness of ODOP, and the innovative energy of startups into a single thread, giving a new direction to the state's economic strength. The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, beginning in Greater Noida, represents the state’s journey as the government recognizes its strength and now presents it to the world. It is a global journey of the state’s confidence.

Kautilya wrote, “Kosh Mulo Dandah”, meaning that the entire strength of the state rests on its treasury, that is, its wealth. Trade and enterprise are at the root of wealth. The formula for development today is that a state should be able to take its wealth into global trade. The significance of UPITS should be understood on this very criterion. Its fourth edition will be held from September 25 to 29 at the India Expo Center and Mart in Greater Noida. Looking at its first three editions, the first was an experiment; the second and third confirmed its success, and the fourth edition now symbolizes the international business community’s confidence in Uttar Pradesh.