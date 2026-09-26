Best Current Accounts for Startups and Small Businesses in India (2026)

FY 2025–26 saw the launch of 55,200 startups in India, bringing the total to over 2.23 lakh. Adequate financial management is crucial for this massive startup and small business ecosystem. Collecting funding, making payments, and completing transactions smoothly require the right banking solutions. One important foundation is the startup regular current account, which allows organisations to accept deposits, make withdrawals, and transfer funds.

Several banks in India have designed current accounts targeted at startups and small businesses. In this article, we compare the top options, what each offers, where each falls short, and what to check before you apply for a current account.

First Startup Current Account from IDFC FIRST Bank

The IDFC FIRST Startup Current Account is designed to meet the banking needs of early-stage startups. It combines everyday banking with digital payment solutions and business support offerings. One of its headline features is a waiver of the Average Monthly Balance (AMB) requirement for the first three years. That is a meaningful relief during the early phase, though it is worth noting this is a time-limited benefit: once the three-year window closes, the standard balance requirements apply and must be maintained.

Key Features

• No Average Monthly Balance requirement for the first three years from offline or online current account opening

• Free cash deposits of up to ₹30 lakh per month

• Unlimited free IMPS, NEFT and RTGS transactions

• Free Visa Business Signature Debit Card with unlimited ATM transactions

• All-in-one digital banking app with over 100 features for personal and business banking

• WhatsApp Banking for quick access to account information and banking services

• Complimentary Bulk Upload, Maker-Checker and Virtual Account solutions for payment and collection management

• Free setup and zero annual maintenance charges on Payment Gateway, UPI/QR and POS solutions

• Preferred pricing on foreign exchange conversions and Letter of Credit or Bank Guarantee issuance

• Free GPS-enabled doorstep banking, though limited to one registered location

Business Solutions

• Access to 150+ Beyond Banking services, including ERP, HRMS, payroll, taxation, legal support, cloud services and co-working solutions

• Integrated cash management services for bulk payments and collections

• Digital payment acceptance through Payment Gateway, UPI, QR codes and POS terminals

• Advanced digital banking platform providing a consolidated view of business accounts and transactions

Best Suited For

Newly incorporated startups seeking a zero-balance current account with digital banking and payment solutions during their first three years of operation.

Eligibility and Account Requirements