Best NRI Banking Services in India: Accounts, FDs and Investment Options Compared

Can NRIs use regular banking services in India? No. Under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, NRIs cannot hold regular bank accounts and do not have access to standard savings and investment options.

That said, around 1.71 crore NRIs live around the world. To cater to that population and allow them to manage their finances in India, banks offer dedicated NRI banking services. These include NRE, NRO and FCNR(B) accounts, foreign currency deposits, investment facilities and remittance services. Here, we have compared bank accounts offering NRI banking services across accounts, deposits and investment products.

What to Look For in an NRI Banking Partner

Before comparing products, it helps to know what matters most for your situation.

• Remittance services: If you transfer money from abroad regularly, competitive exchange rates and low transfer costs make a real difference. Even a small margin improvement compounds over multiple transfers a year.

• Deposit rates: NRE fixed deposit rates vary between banks, sometimes by a meaningful margin. On a multi-year, multi-lakh deposit, that difference in annual rate translates into a significant sum at maturity.

• Investment access: Some banks offer demat accounts, mutual funds and Portfolio Investment Schemes alongside standard savings; others offer only basic savings and FD options. If growing wealth in India is a priority, this gap matters.

• Digital access: The ability to open an NRI account online, manage it remotely and access customer support across time zones is essential for most NRIs who cannot visit branches in India frequently.

• Fee structure: Account maintenance fees, transaction charges and minimum balance requirements affect the true cost of banking. A zero-fee account with a competitive deposit rate is more valuable than one with high charges offset by a marginally better rate.

• Transparency of rates: Some banks disclose specific deposit rates and fund performance data; others describe products in general terms. The ability to compare on actual numbers before applying saves time and avoids assumptions.

Axis Bank

Axis Bank offers a digital banking experience and investment convenience to NRIs, with several account variants and a range of deposit and investment products. Six account types are available under the NRI umbrella, from the entry-level Easy Savings Account to the premium Burgundy Account, which can be useful for NRIs with varied wealth profiles but also makes the right choice less obvious without speaking to a relationship manager. On the deposit and investment side, the bank offers high-growth interest rate deposits and tailored investment plans.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank serves NRIs seeking comprehensive wealth management services alongside day-to-day banking. The bank covers all three standard NRI account types and offers a range of deposit products, including an overdraft facility against FDs, which can be useful for NRIs who want liquidity without breaking a deposit. The investment section covers equities, derivatives and mutual funds. Across HDFC’s NRI suite, you can get diverse options for savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and multiple investment options including mutual funds, PIS, equity and derivatives.

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank has one of India’s largest international banking networks and serves NRIs across several countries. Its 3-in-1 account combining savings, demat and trading in a single structure is a distinctive offering for NRIs interested in equity markets, since it removes the friction of maintaining separate accounts for banking and investments. The bank also offers 24x7 customer service, which matters for NRIs managing accounts across different time zones. On the deposit side, ICICI advertises NRI fixed deposits; you can choose from NRE, NRO, and NRO 80 C fixed deposits.

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank has a comprehensive suite of NRI banking products covering savings accounts, current accounts, fixed deposits in multiple currencies, and a range of investment products. The bank allows customers to open an NRI account online with minimal friction and provides dedicated NRI banking support.

Kotak Bank offers NRE Fixed Deposit. FCNR deposits are available in five currencies. On the investment side, Kotak offers investment in multiple fund types. Account fees are also clearly positioned: no transaction or monthly account fees on current accounts, and a minimal average monthly balance requirement on savings accounts.

Conclusion

Choosing the right NRI bank depends on how you plan to manage your finances in India. Axis Bank covers a wide range of account types suited to different wealth levels. HDFC Bank adds an overdraft facility on FDs and comprehensive wealth management. ICICI’s 3-in-1 account structure works well for equity-focused NRIs. Kotak Mahindra Bank offers savings, deposits and investments. Compare digital banking features, customer support, fees, and the availability of NRE, NRO and FCNR(B) accounts before making a decision. Select a bank that aligns with your financial goals and open an NRE account online to manage your finances smoothly with the right NRI banking partner.

Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative.