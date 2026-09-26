Common Savings Account Mistakes That Are Quietly Costing You Money

You might think your savings account is just sitting there, harmlessly holding on to your money. Think again. Most of us make the same savings account mistakes repeatedly, and we don't notice because the charges are small or the lost interest is invisible. Over months and years, though, these slip-ups drain thousands of rupees. Once you know what's going wrong, fixing it doesn't take much effort at all. Let’s cover the savings account mistakes to avoid as well as savings account tips.
This impacts more people than you'd expect. Your bank sets an average monthly balance requirement. The moment your balance goes below it, a non-maintenance fee shows up on your next statement.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) doesn't regulate what banks charge here. As RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra clarified in August 2025, the minimum balance policy is not under the RBI's regulatory domain, and it's each bank's call to decide the requirement and penalties. That means your minimum could be ₹5,000 or ₹25,000 depending on the account variant you hold.
Multiple breaches in a single quarter compound the cost. And most people don't even realise they've dipped below the threshold until the deduction appears.
If you can't consistently maintain the minimum, ask your bank about switching to a Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) Account. RBI mandates that these carry no minimum balance requirement and no penalty charges.
Not every savings account pays the same savings account interest rate. The range across banks in India runs from roughly 2.5% to 7% per annum. That gap is enormous when you run the numbers.
Say you've got ₹2,00,000 sitting in a savings account earning 3% a year. At 6%, you'd earn roughly ₹6,000 more annually on the same balance. Over five years, that's ₹30,000+. Yet switching feels like a hassle, so people stay put.
A few things worth knowing. RBI mandates that savings account interest is calculated on your daily closing balance and credited quarterly or at shorter intervals. Some banks now credit interest monthly, which lets your money compound slightly faster. Others offer tiered rates, so higher balances earn a better return. Check what your account actually earns. Then compare.
Every savings account comes with a set number of free ATM withdrawals each month. Cross that limit, and you have to pay for every extra transaction.
As per the RBI's circular effective May 1, 2025, banks can charge up to ₹23 per transaction (plus GST) beyond the free monthly allocation. The free limits, as stated in the same circular:
If you're making two extra withdrawals a week from another bank's ATM, that's roughly ₹184 a month in savings account fees, or around ₹2,200 a year. The charge doesn't feel like much each time, which is exactly why it adds up unnoticed.
Consolidate your withdrawals. Take what you need in one visit instead of multiple small ones.
Got a savings account you haven't touched in a while? Under RBI's revised guidelines effective April 1, 2025, an account with no customer-initiated transactions for over two years (24 months) gets classified as inoperative. That includes monetary transactions, KYC updates, and even non-financial activities like balance enquiries.
Once it's flagged,
● Your UPI stops working
● Your debit card gets blocked
● Mobile and internet banking go offline
● Reactivation means a branch visit with fresh KYC documentation
RBI has directed that banks must not levy penal charges on inoperative accounts, and interest must continue to be credited regularly regardless of account activity. There's also no charge for reactivation. But the real cost is opportunity: that idle money could be earning 5%+ in a fixed deposit instead of 2.5-3% in a forgotten savings account.
Under Section 80TTA of the Income Tax Act, individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) can claim a deduction of up to ₹10,000 per year on interest earned from savings accounts. Interest above that threshold is taxable under "Income from Other Sources" at your applicable slab rate. Senior citizens (60+) get a higher limit of ₹50,000 under Section 80TTB.
If you're earning, say, ₹14,000 in savings interest across your accounts, only ₹4,000 is taxable after the 80TTA deduction. But plenty of people miss claiming this altogether, paying more tax than they need to. Make sure it's included in your ITR filing every year.
Your savings account has a job: hold emergency funds, receive your salary, and cover day-to-day spending. It's not designed for long-term storage.
Yet many people leave large sums sitting in savings for months, earning 2.5-3% when a simple fixed deposit would pay 5% or more. On ₹5,00,000 over three years, the difference works out to roughly ₹30,000 in lost interest. That's not a small number.
Consider laddering your deposits instead. Open multiple fixed deposits with staggered maturity dates, and you keep liquidity without sacrificing returns.
You check the balance, see it looks fine, and move on. But banks quietly add charges for things like chequebook issuance, statement reprints, standing instruction setup, or SMS alerts. One charge of ₹100 is harmless. Ten of them across the year? That's a cost you never noticed.
Spend five minutes on your statement each month. Anything unfamiliar? Ask your bank about it. Unnecessary savings account fees can usually be waived, or the service can be opted out of entirely.
Most savings account mistakes don't announce themselves. They show up as small charges, missed interest, or idle balances sitting in the wrong place. Fixing them isn't complicated, though. Review your account type and savings account interest rate, keep your balance above the minimum, shift surplus cash into higher-earning instruments, and make sure you're claiming your 80TTA deduction. A quick conversation with your bank can sort out most of these in a single visit.
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