Common Savings Account Mistakes That Are Quietly Costing You Money

If you're making two extra withdrawals a week from another bank's ATM, that's roughly ₹184 a month in savings account fees, or around ₹2,200 a year. The charge doesn't feel like much each time, which is exactly why it adds up unnoticed.

Consolidate your withdrawals. Take what you need in one visit instead of multiple small ones.

Letting an Account Go Idle

Got a savings account you haven't touched in a while? Under RBI's revised guidelines effective April 1, 2025, an account with no customer-initiated transactions for over two years (24 months) gets classified as inoperative. That includes monetary transactions, KYC updates, and even non-financial activities like balance enquiries.

Once it's flagged,

● Your UPI stops working

● Your debit card gets blocked

● Mobile and internet banking go offline

● Reactivation means a branch visit with fresh KYC documentation

RBI has directed that banks must not levy penal charges on inoperative accounts, and interest must continue to be credited regularly regardless of account activity. There's also no charge for reactivation. But the real cost is opportunity: that idle money could be earning 5%+ in a fixed deposit instead of 2.5-3% in a forgotten savings account.

Skipping the Tax Deduction You're Already Entitled To

Under Section 80TTA of the Income Tax Act, individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) can claim a deduction of up to ₹10,000 per year on interest earned from savings accounts. Interest above that threshold is taxable under "Income from Other Sources" at your applicable slab rate. Senior citizens (60+) get a higher limit of ₹50,000 under Section 80TTB.

If you're earning, say, ₹14,000 in savings interest across your accounts, only ₹4,000 is taxable after the 80TTA deduction. But plenty of people miss claiming this altogether, paying more tax than they need to. Make sure it's included in your ITR filing every year.

Parking Too Much Cash in Savings

Your savings account has a job: hold emergency funds, receive your salary, and cover day-to-day spending. It's not designed for long-term storage.

Yet many people leave large sums sitting in savings for months, earning 2.5-3% when a simple fixed deposit would pay 5% or more. On ₹5,00,000 over three years, the difference works out to roughly ₹30,000 in lost interest. That's not a small number.

Consider laddering your deposits instead. Open multiple fixed deposits with staggered maturity dates, and you keep liquidity without sacrificing returns.

Not Reading Your Account Statement

You check the balance, see it looks fine, and move on. But banks quietly add charges for things like chequebook issuance, statement reprints, standing instruction setup, or SMS alerts. One charge of ₹100 is harmless. Ten of them across the year? That's a cost you never noticed.

Spend five minutes on your statement each month. Anything unfamiliar? Ask your bank about it. Unnecessary savings account fees can usually be waived, or the service can be opted out of entirely.

Conclusion

Most savings account mistakes don't announce themselves. They show up as small charges, missed interest, or idle balances sitting in the wrong place. Fixing them isn't complicated, though. Review your account type and savings account interest rate, keep your balance above the minimum, shift surplus cash into higher-earning instruments, and make sure you're claiming your 80TTA deduction. A quick conversation with your bank can sort out most of these in a single visit.