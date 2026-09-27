UPITS: Yogi’s report card before the world

The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) is a platform where the report card of the Yogi government’s work over the past years is on display for the world. It shows that ‘Brand Yogi’ is not merely a name associated with political firmness or speeches, but a strong economic model built on good governance, world-class infrastructure, respect for local art, and progress toward a one trillion-dollar economy. Barely a decade ago, the state was identified with administrative sluggishness, law and order challenges, and industrial backwardness. Today, Uttar Pradesh has become a ‘dream destination’ for global investors and multinational companies.

Unique combination of public welfare and business

The direct credit for this unprecedented transformation goes to the unique combination of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visionary foresight, strong administrative will, and business- and public welfare-friendly policies. UPITS can be described as a global proclamation of the new capabilities of a new Uttar Pradesh. While the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit (UPGIS) conveyed to economic giants worldwide that UP is no longer merely a market but the safest and most productive center for manufacturing and innovation, UPITS has given a new dimension to the state’s industrial landscape. Strong law and order, international-standard infrastructure, industry-friendly policies and transparent single-window clearance systems such as ‘Nivesh Mitra’ and ‘Nivesh Sarathi’ have played a major role in the success of both these events. The active participation of countries such as Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Russia, Austria and Belarus in UPITS proves that UP has now become an indispensable part of the global supply chain.

Benefits reaching the person at the last mile

The real assessment of any major investment or global trade fair depends on whether its benefits reach the person at the lowest rung of society. The biggest feature of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s model is its focus on inclusive and sustainable development. Investment coming through the Global Investors Summit or the International Trade Show is not limited to big cities; it has reached rural and backward areas of Purvanchal, Bundelkhand, and central UP, enabling the state to move rapidly towards its goal of becoming a one trillion-dollar economy.

Under the ‘One District-One Product’ (ODOP) scheme, international buyers can now access Bhadohi's carpets, Firozabad's glass products, Varanasi's silk, and Moradabad's brass products through the international trade show. New industrial units, food processing parks, and data centers are being established with investments worth crores, providing direct and indirect employment to lakhs of youth near their homes and villages. Along with this, the expansion of agriculture-based industries and cold chain infrastructure is ensuring that farmers receive the right value for their produce, while the arrival of major global companies is providing large-scale work to local MSME units as ancillary industries. Thus, an MoU signed in Greater Noida or Lucknow is becoming the basis for improving the standard of living of a weaver, carpenter, skilled or unskilled worker, and small businessman in a village.