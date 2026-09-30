UP International Trade Show: A major leap from local to global

Now that UP International Trade Show (UPITS), underway in Greater Noida has completed three days, it is also important to discuss the thinking behind it. This is because, to understand a state's economic rise, it is sometimes more important to grasp the idea that eventually translates into figures than to look only at the figures. This idea rests on the premise that an economy cannot be considered bigger merely based on production volume. An economy moves towards broad-based expansion when the distance between local market and global market begins to narrow. An economy grows in size when a state begins to consider itself a partner in the world economy.

Uttar Pradesh is at precisely such an ideological turning point today. The goal of becoming a one trillion dollar economy that the state has set for itself is based on the idea that development will no longer flow only from the center to the periphery, but also from the periphery to the center. Products from villages and small towns will no longer remain confined to the markets of Delhi and Mumbai, but will engage with markets in Singapore, Tokyo and Moscow. UPITS is the practical manifestation of this idea and that is why it should be viewed as a major symbol of the change taking place in economic consciousness.

Most important aspect of the concept of a one trillion dollar economy is that this target cannot be achieved through government investment or the capital of large industrial houses alone. Its foundation lies in the millions of small and medium enterprises spread across every district of the state. Moradabad's brass, Bhadohi's carpets, Kannauj's perfume, Firozabad's bangles, Varanasi's sarees. These are all local skills and, until a decade ago, appeared to remain confined within the boundaries of local identity. The important point is that these skills have existed here for centuries. Still, efforts to connect them with global standards, global packaging, global demand and global technology began under the Yogi government. The B2B (Business to Business) meetings held at UPITS are now reflecting meaningful results of this effort.

Let us look at the figures from the trade show underway in Greater Noida. On the second day of the trade show, 4,700 B2B meetings were held, 412 agreements were signed and a pathway to business worth 54.2 million dollars was opened. On the first day, around 500 MSMEs from the state participated in more than 2,800 meetings, generating business inquiries worth approximately Rs. 140 crore. These figures are not merely numbers. Viewed through the lens of a one-trillion-dollar economy, this is the first step on which Uttar Pradesh is placing its foot in its effort to achieve this goal. Economists believe that trade is one of the most reliable tools for eradicating poverty because it opens up numerous avenues of opportunity. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's economic vision corresponds with this thinking, which is now beginning to emerge as a foundation of confidence.