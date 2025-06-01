Because One Bag is Never Enough

Tiger Marrón

Since its establishment in 2019, this luxury fashion house has become famous for its bespoke leather accessories crafted with fine artisanship. Their trendy and quirky pieces cater to various tastes and styles. One can choose from a diverse range of products including handbags, laptop bags, backpacks, briefcases and more, all in customisable options. They also offer a vegan leather category which uses biodegradable leathers. Take your pick from tiny minaudieres in opulent metallic shades, quirky purses in pastel shades, embroidered with hearts, or large canvas totes bearing the brand’s imprint, all marked with the signature symbol of a seated tiger.