Because One Bag is Never Enough

Whether you are gearing up for summer vacations or planning to slay your work look, the right accessories can make or break your outfit. Trend gurus predict that quirky and cool bags are in for the ongoing summer season. So, here’s the ultimate round-up of the best homegrown brands offering one-of-a-kind handbags.
SVJ Bags
These luxury handbags designed by Sanya V Jain of label Smoke Lab Wear, use premium quality leather fabrics to create bold, modern designs. The collection features signature elements like luxe leather, bold textures and striking motifs. They are made in crocodile and python prints, and come in an array of rich hues. One can choose from tiny handbags in sleek designs to striking duffel bags in more muted tones for convenience on the go. This is handcrafted contemporary luxury catering to a discerning clientele.
EENA
No one can deny the charm of a beautiful evening bag to make you feel really special. EENA’s latest collection, VARYA, mixes tradition with modern flair. Each piece is decorated with intricate mirror work and zari embroidery. From classic pearl-laden potlis to sequin-filled dramatic statement clutches, intricate crystals and beadwork to glittering embellishments and detailing—there is something for everyone.
Tiger Marrón
Since its establishment in 2019, this luxury fashion house has become famous for its bespoke leather accessories crafted with fine artisanship. Their trendy and quirky pieces cater to various tastes and styles. One can choose from a diverse range of products including handbags, laptop bags, backpacks, briefcases and more, all in customisable options. They also offer a vegan leather category which uses biodegradable leathers. Take your pick from tiny minaudieres in opulent metallic shades, quirky purses in pastel shades, embroidered with hearts, or large canvas totes bearing the brand’s imprint, all marked with the signature symbol of a seated tiger.
Lino Perros
A brand that embodies the concept of luxury fashion at affordable prices, Lino Perros stands out amongst its counterparts. Its latest collection seeks to blend quiet luxury with the demands of the hot summer season. There are buckets, totes, classic carry-alls and sleek evening numbers with subtle details like chains, floral embellishments, pearls, lace and diamantes, to make it trendy and timeless. Soft shades like mocha, beige and muted pastels are employed for versatility, but vibrant lilacs, purples and golds also make an appearance.
Perona
Premium Italian leather is used to create striking silhouettes. The result is both minimalistic and bold. Some of their best picks—the Donna tote with its sleek, rectangular design; the Aneira shoulder bag in a crossbody style; the MAREN, a sleek half-moon silhouette inspired by geometric abstraction.