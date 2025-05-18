Bagging the modern heirloom

Anamika Khanna’s signature Indian artisanship-meets-contemporary sensibilities have always been the talk of the town; most recently at the MET Gala 2025 where she styled business heiress Isha Ambani. In line with this year’s theme ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’, Ambani showed up in a three-piece custom ensemble—an embroidered white corset paired with black tailored trousers and an ornate floor-grazing cape—which took over 20,000 hours to embroider. It’s not the first time that Khanna has impressed global fashion critics with her fearless and fabulous design language. She was the first Indian designer to show at Paris Fashion Week in 2007. Since then, she has dressed the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey and Shakira.

Last year, in May 2024, Khanna also became the second Indian designer, after Sabyasachi Mukherjee, to collaborate with fast fashion brand H&M. It’s been over two decades of ‘experimenting with’ and ‘reimagining’ craft but Khanna is in no mood to settle. Recently, she ventured into a new territory and launched her debut collection of luxury bags. “I wanted to enter a space that felt new and exciting for me, and importantly, where I felt I had a unique perspective to offer. Given how saturated the bag market is, I didn’t want to simply add more unless it held genuine significance,” she says.