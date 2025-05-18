Bagging the modern heirloom

Anamika Khanna’s signature Indian artisanship-meets-contemporary sensibilities have always been the talk of the town; most recently at the MET Gala 2025 where she styled business heiress Isha Ambani. In line with this year’s theme ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’, Ambani showed up in a three-piece custom ensemble—an embroidered white corset paired with black tailored trousers and an ornate floor-grazing cape—which took over 20,000 hours to embroider. It’s not the first time that Khanna has impressed global fashion critics with her fearless and fabulous design language. She was the first Indian designer to show at Paris Fashion Week in 2007. Since then, she has dressed the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey and Shakira.
Last year, in May 2024, Khanna also became the second Indian designer, after Sabyasachi Mukherjee, to collaborate with fast fashion brand H&M. It’s been over two decades of ‘experimenting with’ and ‘reimagining’ craft but Khanna is in no mood to settle. Recently, she ventured into a new territory and launched her debut collection of luxury bags. “I wanted to enter a space that felt new and exciting for me, and importantly, where I felt I had a unique perspective to offer. Given how saturated the bag market is, I didn’t want to simply add more unless it held genuine significance,” she says.
It seemed like a natural progression for Khanna, who would often get enquiries from clients on how to complete their looks. “It particularly happened with our couture pieces. People would ask about the kind of accessories they should carry. That’s how the concept began to develop,” she shares. Calling these bags ‘modern heirlooms’, Khanna confesses she wanted to create something that could be passed down generations.
The designs are modern yet timeless, featuring different surfaces and semi-precious stones. Moreover, they have been fashioned in unique styles and shapes. All the metalwork on the bags was done in West Bengal by artisans who traditionally make fine jewellery. “I was conscious about not restricting the work to one region or craft. My vision was all about creating a shared language, borrowing techniques where they served the idea best,” she adds.
Among the 14 pieces in the collection, a phone holder holds a soft spot in her heart. “I have reached a stage where I often prefer to carry just my phone and not an entire bag. The idea is to make a statement without carrying much,” she adds. Some have more classic forms with satin printed lining, others are practical pieces and easier to carry. The collection also includes statement pieces—however, the heart-shaped bags, Khanna shares, are central to the narrative. “They are so personal to me. When I first started sketching, I made a heart, things evolved from there,” recalls Khanna.
The 53-year-old designer who began her innings in fashion with an eponymous couture label in the 1990s, has never shied away from pushing boundaries and stepping out of her comfort zone. The world of bags is a new space for her, which is why she had to give all the pieces equal attention. “There were also several experiments, which is why we had to make several changes even after production. A lot of times you don’t get what you envision in the beginning,” highlights Khanna. “There was a lot to learn which is being implemented for the next launch,” she smiles.