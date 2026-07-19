Cutting it short

Men’s fashion is baring more leg than ever before. The recently concluded menswear weeks in Milan and Paris saw itsy-bitsy micro shorts garnering the spotlight as they were paired with superlight jackets, weightless blazers, and floaty shirts. While Dolce & Gabbana matched their beach-worthy polo tees with tailored swim shorts, Dries Van Noten’s variations in romantic hues and roomy sizes amped up the drama. Dior’s artistic director Jonathan Anderson paired his collegiate shorts with Regency-era inspired topcoats and Zegna presented them across tone on tone printed co-ord sets crafted in luxurious textiles. Known for their edgy, subversive styles, EGON lab and LGN mixed up tailored suits with teeny-tiny micro shorts. An unexpected cross between classic codes of menswear tailoring and street cred. The likes of Harry Styles, Paul Mescal, Rahul Khanna, and Saif Ali Khan have made a strong case for tiny shorts during their recent appearances. This trend also is a nod to the 80s—a decade synonymous with self-expression.
In India, labels like Limerick, Shivan & Narresh, Nirmooha, Nikita Mhaisalkar, and Line Outline have experimented with shorts by presenting them in co-ord sets and glam-leisure inspired resort ensembles. Nanki Maggo Papneja, Founder, Limerick, says, “Men today are far more open to experimenting with silhouettes that were once considered unconventional. It’s also a natural response to warmer climates and the growing demand for functional yet fashion-forward dressing.”
There’s also a growing shift towards silhouettes that celebrate ease, movement and individuality, especially as resort and holiday dressing continues to influence everyday wardrobes. Shivan Bhatiya, co-founder of label Shivan & Narresh, observes that this evolution echoes what Miu Miu sparked a few seasons ago with its ultra-short skirts, which reignited the conversation around abbreviated hemlines across fashion. “That same spirit of confidence and liberated dressing now seems to be carrying through into menswear. The modern man is far more comfortable expressing sensuality, and shorter hemlines are a natural extension of that confidence,” says the designer.
There was a time when men felt comfortable in either full-length or knee-length bottoms for their downtime or holidays. However, today’s evolved men don’t shy away from flaunting their gym-toned legs in micro shorts via IG thirst traps. Since the shorts are of abbreviated length, it’s ideal to offset them with something supersized to create a strong visual impact. This high-low mashup can work wonders for this super short silhouette. According to Papneja, styling them is all about striking a balance of proportions. The designer suggests pairing them with an oversized shirt, a relaxed blazer or a lightweight knit for a refined look. “Keep the fit relaxed on top and finish with loafers, sneakers or leather sandals to make the outfit feel effortless rather than overly sporty,” quips the designer.
Narresh Kukreja, Creative Director of Shivan & Narresh, seconds that. “Pair tailored short shorts with an oversized linen shirt, a relaxed jacket or a lightweight knit, and finish the look with refined leather sandals or loafers,” suggests the designer.
All in all, it’s less about showing skin and more about creating a silhouette that feels effortless, elevated and unapologetically modern.