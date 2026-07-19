Cutting it short

Men’s fashion is baring more leg than ever before. The recently concluded menswear weeks in Milan and Paris saw itsy-bitsy micro shorts garnering the spotlight as they were paired with superlight jackets, weightless blazers, and floaty shirts. While Dolce & Gabbana matched their beach-worthy polo tees with tailored swim shorts, Dries Van Noten’s variations in romantic hues and roomy sizes amped up the drama. Dior’s artistic director Jonathan Anderson paired his collegiate shorts with Regency-era inspired topcoats and Zegna presented them across tone on tone printed co-ord sets crafted in luxurious textiles. Known for their edgy, subversive styles, EGON lab and LGN mixed up tailored suits with teeny-tiny micro shorts. An unexpected cross between classic codes of menswear tailoring and street cred. The likes of Harry Styles, Paul Mescal, Rahul Khanna, and Saif Ali Khan have made a strong case for tiny shorts during their recent appearances. This trend also is a nod to the 80s—a decade synonymous with self-expression.

In India, labels like Limerick, Shivan & Narresh, Nirmooha, Nikita Mhaisalkar, and Line Outline have experimented with shorts by presenting them in co-ord sets and glam-leisure inspired resort ensembles. Nanki Maggo Papneja, Founder, Limerick, says, “Men today are far more open to experimenting with silhouettes that were once considered unconventional. It’s also a natural response to warmer climates and the growing demand for functional yet fashion-forward dressing.”