In the nick of time

Today’s evolved dad is more like a college bud with a shoulder to cry on when the chips are down.You know he’s got your back, no matter what. And Father’s Day is the one time you could truly make him feel special. Here are some of our curated picks which are likely to make his day.
Linen Shacket by Vercelli
A softly structured linen shacket that balances refined tailoring with effortless ease. Crafted for versatile, everyday wear, it combines the lightweight comfort of linen with functional utility details, creating a timeless layering piece that transitions across seasons and occasions.
Price: Rs19,995
Casio timepiece
Crafted with a blend of timeless design and everyday functionality, the Casio MTP-SN8YD-2B2 is a sophisticated timepiece that complements his personal style. The striking blue dial, accented with refined detailing and paired with a sleek stainless-steel bracelet, lends a sense of understated elegance. Price: Rs3,695
The Outdoorsman II by Dolce & Gabbana x Ray-Ban
The Outdoorsman II captures the essence of timeless design with understated lines and a contemporary touch. The prominent brow bar gives the frame a graphic edge, while the lightweight metal construction plays with negative space to elevate the overall silhouette.
Price: On Request
Christian Louboutin Chambeliss
Here is the iconic Chambeliss, a contemporary interpretation of the classic Derby shoe. Crafted in black patent leather with a slender almond toe, it is distinguished by its signature metal pin detail, subtly inspired by men’s jewellery.
Price: On request
The Glendronach Aged 15 Years Single Malt Scotch Whisky
Matured in Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks from Andalucía, Spain, this richly sherried Highland single malt unfolds with layers of maraschino cherry, walnut liqueur, and dark chocolate mint. Crafted under the guidance of Master Blender Dr. Rachel Barrie, it embodies nearly two centuries of whisky-making tradition, offering a complex yet beautifully balanced drinking experience.
Price: Rs12,855 (Delhi), Rs14,000 (Maharashtra)
Philips Shaver i9000 Prestige Ultra
Designed to deliver an exceptionally close shave with enhanced skin comfort, it adapts seamlessly to facial contours while reducing friction for a smoother experience. Its AI-driven SkinIQ Pro technology senses shaving pressure, movement, and beard density in real time. Price: Rs29,999
L’Homme Idéal Cologne Forte
The first almond scent for men by Guerlain, L’Homme Idéal reveals a new limited edition: L’Homme Idéal Cologne Forte, a burning-cool almond that unveils an unprecedented fragrance expression of the collection’s iconic signature ingredient.
Price: (100 ml) Rs14,450
Royal Enfield Classic 500 1:3 Scale Model
Some motorcycles are remembered long after they leave the road, and the Royal Enfield Classic 500 is one of them. This handcrafted 1:3 scale model pays tribute to that legacy, recreating the iconic Classic 500 with extraordinary attention to detail through 964 individual parts and an impressive 8.5 kg build.
Price: RS88,000