Mirror, Mirror on the Aisle

In a time when luxury is defined less by rigid aesthetics and more by emotions it evokes, bridal wear is undergoing a profound shift. “Brides today are thinking about atmosphere, storytelling, movement, photography, music, and the larger emotional experience,” says Abhinav Mishra, founder and creative director of his eponymous label. His latest Bridal 2026 collection, BARADARI, channels that desire into a cinematic blend of heritage craftsmanship and contemporary glamour.

At the heart of BARADARI lies Mishra’s signature mirror work, a craft he has long considered inseparable from his identity. This season, he elevates the technique with crystals, zardozi, pearls, and intricate hand embroidery. “While the garments still feel unmistakably rooted in our signature mirror work, there’s a richer and more couture-driven finish within the collection now,” he says. The silhouettes balance fluidity and structure with ease. Veils, capes, and voluminous skirts are paired with sharply tailored blouses, while classic kurtas share space with stately sherwanis. The palette moves from Mishra’s iconic gold and silver mirrors to nostalgic bridal reds, rust oranges, and maroons. “Those colours carry so much nostalgia, romance, and emotional depth. It felt important to celebrate them again through a lens that feels modern and atmospheric,” he adds.