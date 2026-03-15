Hips don’t Lie

Everything Y2K is having a moment again, and this summer one accessory is stealing the spotlight: the belly chain. From beach holidays and music festivals to sunset cocktails, the delicate waist-grazing chain is back where it belongs—drawing the eye to the midriff. The revival feels perfectly timed. The return of low-waist trousers, bumster jeans and micro skirts has once again turned the waist into fashion’s focal point.

But while it may be trending again, the belly chain is hardly new to India. Jewellery designer Nitya Arora of Valliyan says, “Belly chains were known to be worn by Indian women. It also has had a wellness aspect in India and has been worn for holistic health reasons based on Ayurveda.” In several South Indian communities, she adds, the waist chain is also passed down from mothers to daughters as an heirloom.